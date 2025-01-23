Vaxxas and CEPI advance needle-free mRNA vaccines

Image: weworldwide/Vaxxas

Vaxxas has announced that the CEPI, has approved the progression of a $7.2 million program to develop heat-stable, dried-formulation mRNA vaccines delivered using Vaxxas’ needle-free high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP).

The approval follows promising results from Vaxxas’ preclinical work, including expression of a seasonal influenza antigen that demonstrated dose-dependent immunogenicity of mRNA in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) when delivered by Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology.

The studies also showed that, once loaded onto the HD-MAP, the mRNA-LNPs have the potential to maintain stability at 2–8°C and 25°C for at least 12 months, and 40°C for at least one month.

Vaxxas will partner with leading global vaccine developer SK bioscience in this next phase of the program, advancing the company’s mRNA vaccine for Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV) on Vaxxas’ HD-MAP towards a Phase I clinical study.

The work will focus on further optimising mRNA vaccine formulations for assessment by in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies.

Vaxxas expects the development work performed with the JEV vaccine candidate to be transferable across all mRNA vaccine antigens delivered by LNPs, providing a platform approach that can be advanced to human trials.

Currently, mRNA vaccines require expensive and challenging end-to-end, ultra-cold-chain distribution and storage requirements, presenting a significant barrier to vaccine accessibility.

Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology has demonstrated the potential to achieve improved thermostability with several vaccines, and reduce the cost and complexities associated with current cold-chain requirements.

Previous studies in hundreds of trial participants have also shown the potential of the technology to be easy to use, require less training to administer, and even support self-administration.

The continued success of this program could enable increased global access to innovative, life-saving mRNA vaccines.

“Our HD-MAP technology offers a potential solution to the growing need to significantly expand global access to innovative mRNA vaccines by eliminating the current ultra-cold storage requirements for these vaccines,” said Vaxxas CEO David Hoey.

“With compelling proof-of-concept results in hand, we’re excited to have CEPI’s commitment to advance to the next stage of development. We’re equally excited to be working with SK bioscience and its JEV mRNA vaccine on this program to realise the potential of our HD-MAP technology and move the world closer to a commercially available, thermostable patch-based mRNA vaccine.”

This program was funded by CEPI in 2023, as part of its aim to improve the thermostability and equitable access of mRNA vaccines.

“The tremendous success of mRNA vaccines in recent years provides the world with a powerful alternative to traditional vaccines for fighting global infectious diseases – but only if we can get them to the regions and people who need them most,” said CEPI acting executive director of Vaccine Manufacturing Supply Chain, Dr Raafat Fahim.

“Vaxxas’ technology has the potential to help address current inequities in access to mRNA vaccines, by eliminating the need for ultra-cold storage to increase equitable global distribution, while also being needle-free and easy to use.”

This program is Vaxxas’ second collaboration with global vaccine developer SK bioscience.

The companies are also working on a program, funded by global charitable organisation Wellcome, to advance the development of a HD-MAP/Typhoid conjugate vaccine candidate.