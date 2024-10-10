Vast and Mabanaft award engineering contracts for green methanol plant

Image: luca piccini basile/stock.adobe.com

Vast Renewables, a renewable energy company planning to power green fuels production has announced a milestone in the development of its green methanol plant, SM1.

Vast and its consortium partner, global energy company Mabanaft, have awarded international engineering group Fichtner and German e-fuels leader bse Methanol contracts to commence pre-front-end engineering and design (FEED) work.

“Commencing pre-FEED is an important milestone to progress SM1, a green methanol project that has the potential to make a real difference to the hard-to-abate transport sector,” said CEO of Vast, Craig Wood.

“We’re looking forward to building on Fichtner and bse Methanol’s strong platform of work to date to deliver SM1, and it’s fantastic to have Dr. Philbrook onboard as a leading clean fuels expert to help deliver this unique project.”

This follows the appointment of Dr. Amy Philbrook, Arup’s Australasia Clean Fuels Technical Lead, as Project Manager.

Part of the Port Augusta Green Energy Hub in South Australia, SM1 will have the capacity to produce 7,500 tonnes of green methanol each year.

Methanol is one of the most versatile hydrogen derivatives and, if produced using clean energy, it has the potential to decarbonise shipping and aviation fuels.

SM1 will be supplied with base load clean and renewable heat from Vast’s 30 MW / 240 MWh concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) plant.

Fichtner has extensive experience designing and engineering renewable energy projects globally, including energy storage and hydrogen, and has played a key role in the development of SM1.

Fichtner’s role in the project builds off their recent report that highlighted using CSP in green fuels production can potentially reduce costs by up to 40 percent.

SM1 is a first-of-its-kind project that can demonstrate this potential and catalyse Australia’s green fuels industry and a global pipeline of projects.

Pre-FEED is a critical milestone in the project’s development. A key part of Fichtner’s work will involve integrating the proven technologies to produce green methanol:

Leilac calcination plant from fellow Australian technology company, Calix, to capture unavoidable process carbon dioxide produced in the making of cement and lime.

Methanol plant, with German technology company bse Methanol acting as process provider and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). bse Methanol has developed the FlexMethanol® modules which enable the economic conversion of energy and carbon dioxide from flue gas into a chemical energy store by means of modular and decentralised production units.

Electrolysis plant to produce hydrogen.

Vast is planning to develop SM1 with consortium partner Mabanaft, a global energy company, after signing a joint development agreement in June 2024.

The project has secured funding agreements for up to AUD $19.48 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and up to EUR 12.4 million from Projektträger Jülich (PtJ) on behalf of the German government.