Vanadium battery manufacturing agreement signed for Townsville

Image: IM Imagery/stock.adobe.com

Vecco Group, Sumitomo Electric and Idemitsu have signed a collaboration agreement to market, sell and deliver the batteries, from North Queensland.

Vanadium flow batteries are set to be manufactured out of North Queensland, under a new agreement between three major companies.

Idemitsu Australia, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Vecco Group (the group) have signed a Collaboration Agreement to build a complete manufacturing supply chain, from mining to energy storage.

Vanadium flow batteries are set to be a key part of our energy storage mix with demand rapidly increasing around the globe.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said, “Today’s announcement shows how our 75% emissions reduction target by 2035 secures investment in new blue-collar clean economy jobs across our regions.”

Under the non-exclusive agreement, Idemitsu plans to market, sell and deliver vanadium flow batteries to Australian customers using Sumitomo Electric hardware and Vecco’s electrolyte made from vanadium mined in Queensland’s north west minerals province.

Vecco Group will mine and refine high purity vanadium at their Julia Creek mine and manufacture battery electrolyte in Townsville. Detailed design for a commercial production facility is underway.

To cater for the growth expected under this new agreement, Vecco has now secured a 3.2 hectare site at Cleveland Bay Industrial Park (CBIP), in the Townsville State Development Area, for its commercial production facility.

Resources minister and Townsville MP Scott Stewart said, “There is potentially $500 billion dollars of critical minerals in the North West Minerals Province and vanadium is one of the commodities Queensland can supply to the world.”

Vecco Group received support from the Industry Partnership Program to establish Australia’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility which is currently operational in Townsville.

Vecco Group managing director Tom Northcott said, “Over 7.4GWh of vanadium flow battery projects globally are currently under construction or have been announced in the last 12 months.”

“The decision for Idemitsu to market and deploy vanadium flow batteries using Sumitomo and Vecco products acknowledges the scale of the opportunity,” said Northcott.

An end-to-end vanadium flow battery manufacturing supply chain means Queenslanders making batteries in Queensland from critical minerals mined in Queensland. That means more blue-collar mining and manufacturing jobs in North Queensland providing the batteries needed for renewable energy.