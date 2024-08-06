VAILO to establish manufacturing facility in QLD

Image: VAILO

Australian advanced manufacturing company VAILO will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on the Gold Coast ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The investment into the manufacturing base in Queensland will be complemented by a South Australian-based R&D facility within the Tonsley Innovation District.

The move is designed to accelerate the growth of VAILO into the strong Eastern states’ markets and internationally.

Founded in 2012, VAILO is an Australian advanced technology company with its core in ultra-high- performance LED lighting.

The company transitioned from importer to manufacturer, exporting Australian designed and made LED lighting products.

VAILO founder and chief executive, Aaron Hickmann, said establishing its manufacturing base in Queensland would provide the company with significant competitive advantages, while still supporting R&D in South Australia.

“VAILO will be better placed for the major investments being made into sporting and other infrastructure ahead of the Brisbane Olympic games and will benefit from being part of an entrepreneurial, innovative and progressive environment in which to conduct business,” said Hickmann.

“The Queensland community is incredibly supportive to local manufacturing, while backing local companies for local projects and I’ve appreciated meeting with Queensland Manufacturing Minister, Glenn Butcher, to discuss the Made in Queensland Program.”

Hickmann confirmed VAILO is currently finalising negotiations to lease a Gold Coast manufacturing facility with the aim of being fully operational before the year end.

Colliers Industrial & Logistics Brisbane national director, David Brisk, said the company is pleased to represent VAILO on the relocation of their advanced manufacturing facility.

“VAILO are firm believers in the growth this region will experience over the next eight years leading into the 2032 Brisbane Olympics,” said Brisk.

“This strategic relocation will further bolster their local and national connectivity to their clientele network and provide them with the room to grow given VAILO’s impressive pipeline of work.”

VAILO’s Research and Development facility will remain in South Australia as negotiations are underway with the Tonsley Innovation District from 2025.

The South Australian government-led District, located 12km from the city, has become a testbed for developing and trialling new innovations and technologies.

The company’s Wayville site, originally earmarked for a joint R&D and manufacturing facility, will be sold.

The opening of a manufacturing facility in Queensland and retention of R&D in South Australia will see VAILO accelerate the growth of its workforce from the 27 currently employed by the company across the country.