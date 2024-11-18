Utilising PFAS waste to manufacture batteries

Dr Cheng Zhang displays a PFAS battery prototype, utilising fluorine compounds for enhanced performance and stability. Images: University of Queensland

A project at the University of Queensland aims to turn PFAS waste into a valuable resource for battery production.

A team of 15 researchers at the University of Queensland’s (UQ) Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) is developing technology to remove PFAS from contaminated water for use in battery manufacturing

PFASs are a group of synthetic chemicals used in various industrial and consumer products.

These chemicals are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they are highly resistant to breaking down in the environment and can accumulate over time in human and animal bodies.

These man-made chemicals are used in industrial and consumer products due to their resistance to heat, stains, grease, and water.

They are environmentally persistent and have been associated with various potential health risks in humans.

In response to the pressing need for effective PFAS remediation, the University of Queensland’s team has embarked on the project to not only remove PFAS from contaminated water but also to repurpose it for battery production.

Polymer chemist and project lead, Dr Cheng Zheng, explained that the project was started in an effort of solving real-world problems.

“My group began focusing on PFAS remediation in 2018. As a polymer chemist, I specialise in creating new materials and polymers with specific functions,” he said.

“Recognising the harmful impact of PFAS on the environment, I saw an opportunity to apply my chemistry expertise to address this issue.

“My passion has always been to solve real-world problems using my background in chemistry.”

Zhang expressed pride in being able to work on a project that addresses pressing environmental challenges.

“PFAS, being pervasive and challenging to remove, presented a significant problem. We aimed to innovate new solvents and materials to tackle PFAS contamination,” he said.

“Working with industry partners and governments is crucial for us, as our research influences policy and regulation.

“I’m proud of our efforts to raise awareness and push for effective solutions to this pressing issue.”

Due to their widespread use and long-lasting nature, PFAS have become a focus for regulatory agencies and environmental protection groups globally, with efforts underway to mitigate their impact.

“People are increasingly aware of the risks that PFAS poses to human health, and how long these chemicals persist in the natural environment,” said Zhang.

“Not only does our filter technology remove harmful particles from water, but those also captured chemicals are available to be repurposed to help decarbonise the planet.

“The increasing demand for high-performance rechargeable batteries means manufacturers are constantly searching for new materials that improve the energy density, safety and cycling stability of batteries.”

UQ team has successfully demonstrated a filter capable of “swiftly and efficiently” removing PFAS from the environment.

With the support of UQ institutions, the team are working to optimise their technology specifically for contaminated bodies of water.

“These projects are supported by the Advanced Queensland Industry Research Project,” said Zhang.

“The main innovation was the development of a polymer that can effectively and selectively bind PFAS, allowing their removal from contaminated water sources.

“The polymer can be incorporated into a cartridge or column system, where PFAS-contaminated water is filtered, leaving PFAS captured within a cartridge.”

PFAS in manufacturing

The PFAS waste captured by the team’s technology contains fluorine, a crucial element in battery manufacturing.

Fluorine is a highly reactive and electronegative element, meaning it readily forms bonds with other elements, particularly carbon.

In the context of PFAS, fluorine atoms bond to carbon atoms in their molecular structure.

This fluorine-carbon bond is strong and stable, and this is part of what makes PFAS so resistant to breakdown in the environment.

Similarly, fluorine compounds are equally vital in battery manufacturing, especially for lithium-ion batteries.

“We recently had a very positive review published in Nature Reviews Materials,” explained Zhang.

“The review highlights the crucial role of fluorine in battery research and notes that commercially available batteries – used in mobile phones and electric cars – contain fluorine.

“Fluorinated polymers and compounds are essential for enhancing the performance of these batteries currently on the market.”

Essentially, fluorine compounds are useful in battery manufacturing, particularly in electrolyte solutions such as lithium hexafluorophosphate, which enhances ionic conductivity and stability.

Ionic conductivity refers to how well a

battery’s electrolyte solution allows electrical charges to flow through it.

Whereas stability refers to how well the battery’s materials maintain their performance over time and under different conditions.

Fluorine compounds also contribute to the performance of cathode materials like lithium iron phosphate and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide.

Additionally, fluorinated polymers are used as protective coatings to improve durability and safety, while their thermal stability helps prevent overheating and degradation.

“Fluorine, particularly in fluorinated compounds like PFAS, is crucial for battery performance because it helps protect the electrolyte and electrode interfaces,” explained Zhang.

“PFAS, with their high fluorine content, are being considered as a source of fluorine to enhance battery performance by improving the protection of these interfaces.”

The testing process

To ensure the effectiveness of their method, the team has demonstrated the effectiveness of its technology in multiple bodies of water, all varying in quantities of silt and waste.

As Zhang explained, these tests successfully demonstrated that PFAS can be removed from contaminated sources.

“For example, we tested them in drinking water, landfill leachate (which is very dirty), and groundwater – various types of water,” he said.

“The performance of our technology is excellent, significantly outperforming commercially available options.”

During small-scale lab testing, the team successfully reduced, and in some cases eliminated, PFAS to levels that are undetectable by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), the leading method for quantifying PFAS.

“After treatment, no PFAS can be detected, and the levels are far below the U.S. EPA regulations for drinking water,” said Zhang.

The team is now looking to begin large-scale testing in live environments, followed by a commercialise phase if successful.

“After successfully completing small-scale testing in a laboratory setting, the new project we’ve received from the Queensland government allows us to conduct large-scale testing,” said Zhang.

“This means we can test our technology in a real environment, such as a landfill in Brisbane, which is referred to as pilot testing.

“We aim to complete the pilot testing within the next one to two years.”

Commercialisation

By 2027, the team aims to shift towards commercialising the technology and is hoping to work closely with partners and end users to conduct further large-scale trials.

“Firstly, we need to find a suitable partner to scale up production,” said Zhang.

“We need third-party companies to license our technology and patents to produce it for us.”

Additionally, Zheng said that it is essential that the team identify its end users, which remains a challenge.

“Although we have multiple competitors, our technology differentiates itself from existing products on the market,” he said.

“However, it’s essential for us to clearly define our customer base and end users, as well as how we will effectively deliver our services.”