US defence aerospace company sets up in South Australia

Image: Summit Art Creations/stock.adobe.com

US Defence and aerospace giant, SNC, has opened its Australian headquarters in South Australia after repeated engagement with the South Australian Government over more than a year.

The major US defence company’s newly established Australian subsidiary, SNC AUS, has joined the more than 160 organisations that already call Lot Fourteen home.

In 2023 the South Australian Government’s US trade office began working with SNC, which employs around 4,000 people globally, to explore opportunities to stimulate economic growth and play a role in the AUKUS agreement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SNC to South Australia, a highly regarded addition to Lot Fourteen and our connected and coordinated defence and space ecosystem,” said minister for Local Government of South Australia, Joe Szakacs.

“South Australia offers global companies such as SNC world-class research institutions, an enterprising and innovative business community and a highly skilled workforce, which builds on our proud history of delivering some of the nation’s largest and most complex defence projects.”

Premier Peter Malinauskas advocated the strength of the South Australian defence ecosystem when he met with SNC during a defence-focused trade mission to the US.

SNC specialises in aircraft modernisation and integration, electronic warfare technologies, and innovative software solutions that enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems.

Its Australian subsidiary will focus on delivering technologies including electronic warfare architecture, digital radio frequency, and unmanned platforms and sensors.

SNC AUS will benefit from Lot Fourteen’s collaborative research and business ecosystem that is dedicated to driving productivity and solving complex global challenges across space, defence and critical technologies.

The company is already engaged with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with plans to further expand its local presence and unlock new technology job opportunities.

The new headquarters complements SNC’s existing presence in the United States and the United Kingdom, aligning with the AUKUS trilateral security partnership.

SNC AUS will co-locate with world-leading organisations including the Australian Space Agency, SmartSat CRC, Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre, the Australian Institute for Machine Learning, Stone & Chalk and Amazon Web Services at Lot Fourteen.