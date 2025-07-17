UQ tests magnetic heat shields for Mars

Image: Artsiom P/stock.adobe.com

Researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) are conducting the world’s first experiments into the effectiveness of magnetic heat shields for large spacecraft, aiming to make future Mars return missions lighter, safer, and cheaper.

Dr David Gildfind and his team at UQ’s School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering are studying how spacecraft size influences magnetic heat shield performance. The technology seeks to replace conventional heat protection systems – like ceramic tiles – with magnetic fields that actively deflect the super-heated plasma formed during atmospheric re-entry.

“When the magnet pushes at the plasma, the plasma pushes back on the spacecraft, helping to slow the spacecraft down,” Dr Gildfind said.

“This gives you extra braking earlier on to help slow the spacecraft down before the fireball reaches peak intensity and g-forces become intolerable.”

Funded by a $610,710 ARC Discovery Grant, the research will take place at UQ’s Centre for Hypersonics using the X2 expansion tube. The centre is internationally recognised, having led the first atmospheric SCRAMjet test over two decades ago.

The experiments will measure how magnetic fields deform under extreme plasma flow, a largely unexplored area in spacecraft design.

“We will put the theory into practice for what would be the ultimate application for this technology – a large, crewed capsule returning to Earth from Mars, such as a future version of NASA’s current Orion capsule,” Dr Gildfind said.

While models predict significant performance gains, Gildfind emphasised the uncertainty of outcomes at scale.

“The truth is, this is uncharted territory in the field of spacecraft design,” he said.

Findings will be shared with international space agencies to support collaboration and contribute to the development of Australia’s growing space industry. Early results were presented at the 35th International Symposium on Shock Waves, hosted at UQ in July.

Dr Gildfind added, “Support for research such as this also encourages more young Australians to pursue careers in science, engineering and mathematics.”