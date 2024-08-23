UQ and ARM Hub team up to accelerate innovation

Image: nuttawutnuy/stock.adobe.com

The University of Queensland has partnered with the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub to accelerate the development and commercialisation of industry-led research.

The 4-year partnership will enable UQ and the ARM Hub to enhance robotics and artificial intelligence capabilities in government and industry manufacturing priority areas, including energy, medical and agricultural sectors.

UQ Faculty of Engineering, Architecture and Information Technology (EAIT) executive dean, professor Sue Harrison, said the partnership would help enhance and develop existing and emerging industries.

“UQ’s partnership with ARM Hub will connect the expertise and ideas of UQ researchers with industry and government to support the translation of research, creating tangible economic and social impact for the community, industry and global partners,” said Harrison.

“This partnership provides a valuable opportunity for our research teams to realise the full potential of their innovation, with research already underway at the Hub.”

To support the collaboration, the University has welcomed ARM Hub CEO professor Cori Stewart and Head of Business and Research Partnerships Samuel Jesuadian into roles within the faculty.



The Hub, in partnership with UQ and other organisations, has secured $5 million funding from the Australian Government to scale up small and medium manufacturing enterprises, providing them with tangible pathways to adopt AI in their businesses.

Professor Stewart said the centre would be a valuable pathway for Australia’s small and medium enterprises to become global innovation leaders.

“This is an opportunity for UQ, ARM Hub and its industry partners to continue building a world class digital ecosystem in Australia that embraces safe and responsible AI, and boosts commercialisation and business growth,” said Stewart.