UOW researchers secure funding for next-gen sodium-ion battery research

A University of Wollongong’s researcher has been awarded grants to spearhead innovative projects in energy solutions.

The university has announced that Dr Nana Wang, a researcher in the Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, has been awarded the prestigious Australian Research Council (ARC) Future Fellowships.

Wang has been awarded more than $900,000 for her research into developing next-generation battery designs, conducting cutting-edge research to enable large-scale, cost-effective, and high-performance sodium-ion batteries that can function even in extreme conditions.

With the global push towards sustainable energy solutions, sodium-ion batteries have emerged as a critical player in achieving net-zero emissions.

“This research focuses on improving how batteries work and promoting innovation in electrolytes and electrodes, both vital for practical battery development. The aim is to help Australia could become a top player in battery tech and renewable energy, helping both our country and the planet be more sustainable,” said Wang.

The ARC Future Fellowships are instrumental in supporting mid-career researchers conducting high-quality, innovative research with the potential to lead to significant discoveries and advancements.

Professor David Currow, UOW’s deputy vice-chancellor and vice president, said the university is committed to addressing the United Nation’s sustainable development goals.

“The ARC Future Fellowships are highly competitive, and the success of Professor Kervin and Dr. Wang highlights UOW’s research excellence and international capabilities in diverse fields,” said Currow.