UNSW to lead RNA training network

Image: Thurstan Hinrichsen/peopleimages.com/stock.adobe.com

UNSW Sydney has launched a new $17.6 million state-wide network aimed at strengthening RNA research and workforce capabilities across New South Wales.

The NSW RNA Research and Training Network (NSW-RRTN), unveiled on 25 July, is a collaborative initiative bringing together 12 universities from NSW and the ACT to enhance expertise in RNA science, which was pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic and holds promise for cancer and genetic disease treatment.

The network is administered by UNSW as part of the NSW Government’s $119 million RNA R&D Program.

Professor Pall Thordarson, director of the UNSW RNA Institute and interim director of the NSW-RRTN, said: “The NSW-RRTN will ensure researchers and students are equipped with the skills and partnerships, including with industry, needed to deliver RNA-based solutions to some of society’s most urgent health and biosecurity challenges.”

Minister for innovation, science and technology Anoulack Chanthivong said the initiative would position NSW as a global leader in RNA biomanufacturing.

“The new network will ensure that NSW maintains its leadership in RNA research and biomanufacturing, translating research into impactful real-world solutions,” he said.

Macquarie University is currently constructing a $96 million RNA Research and Manufacturing Facility, which is expected to be completed in 2026. The NSW-RRTN will play a vital role in feeding talent and research into the facility.

UNSW Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Enterprise, Professor Bronwyn Fox, said: “By helping to build a connected RNA ecosystem across the state, we are contributing to the development of new therapies, strengthening biosecurity, and creating a highly skilled workforce.”

The network will support research into human and animal therapeutics, vaccines, and biosecurity, while also offering a training program and a strategic fund to foster university-industry collaboration.

NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer, Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte, said: “The NSW-RRTN will manage a Strategic Fund which focuses on merit-based, collaborative initiatives across the emerging RNA Sector. This will upskill researchers and ensure successful commercial outcomes for startups undertaking innovative work in RNA therapeutics and technologies.”

The initiative also complements the formation of RNA Australia, which will oversee the RNA Facility’s operation and act as a ‘front door’ for stakeholders.

Original Author – Yolande Hutchinson