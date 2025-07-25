UNSW to advance clean aviation fuel through TRaCE

Image: UNSW

A University of New South Wales (UNSW) research team has received $1.2 million from the TRaCE Lab to Market Fund to scale up an innovative electrolyser system that could help decarbonise the aviation industry.

The UNSW-led project, supported by industry partners Tjindu Power and China’s Chuangqi Times (Qingdao), has attracted more than $4.2 million in total backing. The electrolyser converts carbon dioxide and water into key ingredients for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can be fed into the established Fischer-Tropsch process.

Dr Rahman Daiyan, the project’s lead, said the system offers a potential breakthrough in producing green jet fuel at scale.

“Our goal is to revolutionise how we produce clean fuels for aviation, using renewable energy to transform CO₂ into usable fuels without requiring costly infrastructure changes,” Dr Daiyan said.

Scientia Professor Rose Amal added, “It’s the kind of scalable innovation we need to tackle hard-to-abate sectors and achieve net zero.”

The project is progressing from a lab-scale prototype (TRL 4) to a validated system in a relevant environment (TRL 6). A spin-out company, Gurung Fuel, has been created to drive commercialisation and raise capital.

Professor Jimmy Yun, representing Chuangqi Times, described the partnership as “a major step towards scaling the cutting-edge electrolyser technology” and making a global impact on aviation emissions.

Australia’s strategic interest is also a key driver. With only 48 days of fuel reserves, well below the international 90-day standard, the country faces challenges in fuel security and energy independence.