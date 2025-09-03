UNSW spinout secures $US1.4m cancer treatment grant

Image: Oxylo

UNSW Sydney spinout company OxyLo has been awarded $US1.4 million by the United States’ National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance its breakthrough cancer treatment technology.

The funding will support the development of HypoxyCaps – microscopic bead-like implants that starve tumours of oxygen and glucose, making them more susceptible to conventional therapies.

The NIH grant comes under the highly competitive Fast Track Small Business Innovation and Research program, aimed at boosting manufacturing quality, safety and clinical readiness.

Professor Kristopher Kilian, OxyLo co-founder and chief scientific advisor, said the award was a significant milestone.

“It’s an amazing success story. What began as a technology used in labs as a life science reagent, we’re now exploring as a tool to starve tumours from the inside out,” he said.

“We’re super excited because it could give hope to people who don’t have any other therapeutic option.”

OxyLo CEO and co-founder Dr Tom Molley, who completed his PhD at UNSW, said the NIH support provided the company with vital momentum.

“What excites me most is that this technology is such a versatile platform,” he said.

UNSW pro vice-chancellor industry and innovation, Professor Stephen Rodda, said OxyLo was an example of successful research translation.

“What started as a PhD project now has the potential to transform the landscape of oncology research,” he said. “Recognition of the quality of this work underscores UNSW’s commitment to generating bold ideas that have real-world impact on the global stage.”

HypoxyCaps are currently in preclinical development. When injected into inoperable tumours, they act like a miniature black hole, depriving cancer cells of the oxygen and glucose that sustain them.

“There is a real unmet need in cancer treatment for patients who have an inoperable tumour,” Prof. Kilian said. “But if you inject these tiny little particles into the centre of the tumour, it’ll starve it from the inside out.”

The technology is already being used in 18 laboratories worldwide, including in the US, Europe and Australia.

Prof. Kilian said scaling up manufacturing was critical for future patient use.

“We now have the ability to put a bunch of enzymes together in these implants in really high concentration, which can enable us to do a lot of exciting science that just wasn’t possible before,” he said.

Original Author – Maddie Heywood