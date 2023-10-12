UNSW researchers elected Fellows of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering

Three UNSW Sydney academics have been appointed Fellows of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE) for their outstanding contributions to structural engineering, media compression technology and water management.



Dean of Engineering Professor Stephen Foster, Professor David Taubman and Adjunct Professor Daniel Lambert were among 33 new members announced by the ATSE last night. The Fellows are among Australia’s most distinguished engineers and scientists, elected by their peers for ground-breaking research in their fields.

ATSE President Dr Katherine Woodthorpe said the new Fellows are creating a better Australia through their work.

“As we face global challenges such as climate change, the digitisation of our economy and the massive challenge of building a diverse and skilled STEM workforce, technological innovation is the lynchpin for shaping our future. It’s looking bright thanks to the extraordinary contributions of our newest Fellows,” she said.

Professor Stephen Foster has been elected for his role in advancing the quality and sustainability of concrete structures in Australia and around the world.

Prof. Foster is an internationally renowned authority in structural engineering whose research focuses on new materials.

Professor David Taubman from the School of Electrical Engineering & Telecommunications has been recognised for his pioneering work in media compression technology and greatly advancing this field.

Prof. Taubman is an internationally respected inventor, discipline leader and entrepreneur whose research has had a transformative impact on industry practice in Australia and globally.

Daniel Lambert, an adjunct professor at UNSW Engineering’s Water Research Centre, has been admitted to the ATSE for his contributions and leadership in the water industry.

Prof. Lambert is an award-winning civil engineer and influential leader in the water industry, who is motivated by the life-changing impact of engineering solutions.