UNSW report explores Australia-Germany green steel partnership

Image: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

UNSW Sydney researchers have released a first report exploring the feasibility of collaboration on hydrogen and green metals, as part of the Federal government’s Green Metals for Sustainable Steel from Australia and Germany (SuSteelAG) initiative.

The project – a partnership between the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) – aims to explore the potential of creating a sustainable green iron and steel value chain between the two countries.

It builds upon the UNSW-led ‘HySupply’ study that’s investigating the viability of a closer collaboration on renewable hydrogen supply.

Together, Australia and Germany are strengthening opportunities for collaboration in green hydrogen and green metals, helping Australia to build a Future Made in Australia and become a renewable energy superpower.

Germany has set ambitious decarbonisation and hydrogen import targets driving the need to accelerate international partnerships to meet its future green energy ambitions and with its abundant renewable energy and iron ore resources, Australia is well positioned to meet this need.

UNSW is leading the SuSteelAG project, and its first report suggests there is a genuine opportunity for partnership between Australia and Germany in the future of industrial decarbonisation.

A second report will explore the different technology pathways available for green iron and steel production.

A third report will perform a techno-economic assessment of a potential green iron and steel value chain between Australia and Germany.

Australia’s federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, speaking at the Asia Pacific Hydrogen Summit in Brisbane, said: “With our partners at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Education and Research we have agreed to a new Green Metals for Sustainable Steel initiative.

“This is about how Australian green iron can support the decarbonisation of Germany’s economy. It will investigate decarbonising hard to abate sectors, while maintaining jobs and the productive capacity of core industries.

“And I’m pleased that UNSW has been selected to lead a team of academic and industry experts on behalf of Australia’s consortium. All of this feeds into the broader climate cooperation agreement that Australia and Germany are entering in to.

“It builds on our significant bilaterial activity and signals a move to support regular exchanges and joint work across energy efficiency, energy security and transitions, international climate action and cooperation, and of course hydrogen.

“All this is a massive vote of confidence in Australia’s green industry.”

The report was produced by a team of researchers and academics from UNSW’s School of Minerals and Energy Resources Engineering and the Australian Research Council (ARC) Training Centre for The Global Hydrogen Economy.

The UNSW team includes Dr. Rahman Daiyan, professor Iain MacGill, professor Ismet Canbulat, professor Serkan Saydam, Dr. Peter Ellersdorfer and Dr. Muhammad Haider Ali Khan.

Joint project lead Dr. Daiyan said: “Australia’s collaboration with Germany in developing a hydrogen and green minerals export industry is a pivotal step towards positioning Australia as a renewable energy superpower.”

Fellow joint project lead MacGill said: “The SuSteelAG project marks a significant milestone in creating a sustainable green iron and steel value chain, which will play a crucial role in meeting Germany’s future demand for low-carbon steel.”

Canbulat, head of school at UNSW School of Minerals and Energy Resources Engineering said: “This study highlights opportunity in decarbonisation of global steel production. By leveraging Australia’s rich mineral resources and renewable energy capabilities, and Germany’s advanced industrial technologies, this partnership has the potential to redefine sustainable steel production on an international scale.”