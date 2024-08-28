UNSW recycling innovation among $92.9 million funding for early-career researchers

Image: Bruce/stock.adobe.com

Developing new catalysts to supersede the conversion of plastic is among innovations that may emerge from $92.9 million in new funding for 200 new research projects as part of the ARC Discovery Early Career Researcher Award (DECRA) scheme.

The University of New South Wales has been granted $458,331 to develop new catalysts for plastic recycling.

These catalysts would allow the conversion of plastic waste into high value chemicals and monomers that can be used to generate new virgin plastic – the “holy grail” of plastic circularity.

“The ARC Discovery Program has an impressive track record in generating new knowledge that addresses a significant problem or gap in knowledge, and it offers exciting opportunities for Australia’s promising early career researchers to develop in supportive environments,” said ARC acting CEO, Dr Richard Johnson said.

“As well as boosting Australia’s research and innovation capacity, DECRA projects result in new technologies and ideas, leading to new jobs, economic growth, and ultimately improved quality of life for Australians.”

Other awarded DECRA projects include:

The Australian National University ($467,603): to advance knowledge on how plants use nitrogen for grain filling to produce more grain with less fertiliser, resulting in improvements to food security and nutrition, reduced costs, and less pollution.

University of Wollongong ($487,974): to explore how high-quality digital activity can support children’s learning and development, and create a conceptual framework that integrates digital learning, training of self-control, and movement.

Monash University ($482,017): to investigate little-known encounters between Asian voyagers and First Nations people in the Gulf of Carpentaria through new archaeological investigations and oral histories, providing a deeper understanding of our First Nations heritage and better conservation of threatened Indigenous coastal sites.

University of Tasmania ($460,183): to understand what controls the transport of heat polewards to the Antarctic margin, with outcomes including a tool for near-real-time estimation of the Antarctic overturning circulation and accurate projections of future ocean heat transport in a changing climate.

For a full list of funded DECRA projects, please view the grant announcement kit: Discovery Early Career Researcher Award 2025 | Australian Research Council

For more information on the ARC DECRA scheme, please visit the ARC website.