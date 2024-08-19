UNSW launches Institute for Industrial Decarbonisation

Image: UNSW / Maja Baska

UNSW Sydney has launched a new Institute for Industrial Decarbonisation (IID) aimed at harnessing expertise across faculties to support government and industry to achieve net zero.

Fossil resources are needed to produce products and services we all use every day – from cement and steel to plastic and fertiliser, but the demand for these goods is in direct competition with the global race to reduce emissions.

The new IID represents a new approach to tackling our fossil resource dependency.

The IID is set to unite capability across the University’s seven institutes and 30-plus centres focused on decarbonisation, and drive initiatives with industry and government in this space.

UNSW vice-chancellor and president professor Attila Brungs said the University had brought the brightest minds around the table to tackle this wicked problem facing society.

“UNSW is launching the Institute for Industrial Decarbonisation to bring together transdisciplinary capability across faculties and specialties. Engineering, science, business, legal, planning and design disciplines all have a contribution to make as we work with companies to chart viable pathways for positive societal impact, both locally and globally,” said Brungs.

UNSW IID CEO David Eyre said Australia was uniquely positioned to demonstrate global leadership as the transition towards net zero gathered pace.

“The Australian Government is linking emissions reduction to opportunities for green industry development, with its ‘Future Made in Australia’ initiative. We have the raw materials – the copper, iron ore and rare earth minerals – needed by a high-tech, low carbon economy, and we can produce renewable energy at industrial scale to power a green industry,” said Eyre.

“With strategic investment in green versions of heavy industry, we can increase Australia’s self-sufficiency for critical materials, like metals, plastics, fertiliser, industrial chemicals and cements. And if we get the infrastructure and economics right, we can build new export revenue around certified green products.”

UNSW is also working to develop more sustainable ways to plan, design and construct buildings, cities and infrastructure.

Eyre says decarbonising needs to be a collaborative approach across professional disciplines and all sectors of the economy.

“At this critical juncture, cross-disciplinary thinking and a partnership approach between business, universities and government are the key to realising the greatest societal impact,” said Eyre.

Find out more on the UNSW Institute for Industrial Decarbonisation website.