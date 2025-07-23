UNSW launches Green Fellowship program

Image: 陈泓宇/Wirestock Creators/stock.adobe.com

UNSW Sydney has unveiled a new international research fellowship scheme designed to attract some of the world’s brightest academic minds to Australia.

The Green Fellowship initiative, named in honour of UNSW Scientia Professor Martin Green – a global pioneer in solar technology – will offer up to 12 fellowships to distinguished international academics whose research aligns with the university’s strategic priorities.

UNSW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Attila Brungs said the program is aimed at strengthening the University’s global impact through high-calibre international partnerships.

“At UNSW, we’re deeply committed to driving positive societal change through world-leading research and global collaboration,” Prof. Brungs said.

“The Green Fellowship program embodies this mission, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with the world’s most exceptional international researchers whose work aligns with UNSW’s priorities to improve lives, create sustainable futures and strengthen communities.

“Named in honour of UNSW’s own solar pioneer Professor Martin Green, this program will further our impact as a global research leader tackling the great challenges of our time.”

Eligible candidates must be working in areas that match at least one of UNSW’s four core Impact Focus Areas:

Accelerate the transition to a sustainable society and planet

Advance economic and social prosperity

Enable healthy lives

Strengthen societal resilience, security and cohesion

The announcement underscores UNSW’s ongoing strategy to enhance its global profile and research output by collaborating with thought leaders dedicated to confronting some of humanity’s most pressing problems.