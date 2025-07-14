UNSW hosts renewable energy summit

Image: Bruce/stock.adobe.com

Energy researchers, policymakers and industry leaders have converged at UNSW Sydney for the 2025 State of Energy Research Conference (SoERC), tackling the urgent question of how Australia can accelerate its path to net zero.

Hosted by the UNSW Energy Institute and organised by the Energy Research Institutes Council for Australia (ERICA), the three-day conference will address energy market reform, technological scale-up, and public trust in the energy transition. It comes at a time when Australia’s legislated net-zero target for 2050 remains under pressure from lagging policy and infrastructure support.

“The conference is an opportunity at this crucial nexus to share the latest research, build connections across sectors and align efforts for real impact,” said Dani Alexander, CEO of UNSW Energy Institute and Chair of ERICA. “UNSW is proud to host the conversation and the collaboration that will help accelerate solutions at the scale and speed the transition demands.”

The conference features keynote speakers including Climate Change Authority Chair Matt Kean and other thought leaders from the energy, policy, and academic sectors. Discussions span a wide range of subjects including smart grids, hydrogen, solar technologies, and energy storage.

Australia’s energy sector is at a pivotal moment. Despite holding world-leading clean energy research credentials, it still faces a mismatch between its ambitions and real-world delivery. Infrastructure, investment, and workforce planning all require a coordinated response if Australia is to remain competitive in the global energy economy.

The conference aims to foster greater collaboration between academia, industry, and government, with a focus on ensuring that research breakthroughs are rapidly translated into practical solutions.