A new global study led by UNSW Sydney engineers has found that ultraviolet radiation may significantly shorten the lifespan of next-generation solar panels, raising concerns about current industry testing standards.

The research introduces a high-precision model that maps UV exposure across different climates and installation types, offering the first global comparison between fixed-tilt and sun-tracking solar systems. The findings suggest UV exposure could reduce panel lifespans by up to a decade in some environments.

While traditional silicon panels primarily rely on visible and infrared light, newer high-efficiency technologies are designed to capture a broader spectrum, including UV. However, this increased exposure may accelerate degradation, particularly in high-irradiance regions.

“Our results highlight that modules with similar technology and orientation can still exhibit region-specific degradation,” the researchers state in the paper.

“This is due to the influence of local weather and climate when exposed to outdoor conditions. This underscores the need for climate-specific indoor testing and accelerated tests for reliability and better lifetime predictions.”

The study also found that tracking systems, which follow the sun throughout the day, are exposed to higher levels of UV radiation than fixed systems, making them more vulnerable to long-term damage.

Corresponding author Dr Shukla Poddar said the modelling tool provides a practical resource for industry. “We’ve basically developed a method to quantify the amount of ultraviolet radiation based on different spectral wavelengths, and we’ve produced a global map that shows what you could expect depending on your location,” she said.

“It gives a holistic overview for manufacturers or developers who want to install panels somewhere, without having to do all the background calculations themselves.”

The research suggests current testing standards may underestimate real-world UV exposure, particularly in high-irradiance locations such as central Australia, where panels can receive the equivalent of standard test levels in just over a month.

“It is a significant underestimation of the amount of UV radiation the panels may be exposed to,” Dr Poddar said. “So a module can pass the UV test, but in reality, it could perform much worse because we don’t have sufficiently stringent tests.”