Unpacking AUKUS

Ahead of the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition, Manufacturers’ Monthly in conjunction with Indo Pacific’s Philip Smart delved into the recent AUKUS partnership and what it can mean for manufacturing.

With the Australian Department of Defence and Royal Australian Navy engaged in the early stages of the largest single defence acquisition program in the nation’s history, November’s Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney will provide a timely platform for discussion on the ‘main game’ of nuclear-powered submarines, and the myriad support capabilities needed to make them effective.

Unpacking the tri-nation AUKUS partnership is a complex task. While submarines in the water are the obvious factor for most, they are merely the tip of the iceberg of infrastructure and support systems needed to ensure they fulfil the purpose for which they were acquired.

The operational success of the submarines will be built on the pillars of exchange of information on nuclear propulsion, nuclear stewardship, development of a suitably trained and skilled workforce, a new submarine base, a new construction yard to handle the peculiarities of nuclear power and a strategy on nonproliferation and safeguards for the nuclear technologies of which Australia will assume stewardship.

This is before industry irons out the details of how to build, supply and support a fleet often described as the most advanced, technically complex moveable platforms on the planet.

The majority of these issues will need to be settled before cutting any metal on the first hull. And they won’t be settled without input from industry.

As expected, the Royal Australian Navy will lead the charge.

As a major stakeholder of the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition, the Royal Australian Navy will host its Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference 2023 in conjunction with the event, drawing together naval and maritime security experts from around the world. This year the conference will explore the theme ‘Fleet 2035: Sea Power and the Future of Maritime Warfare’ to encourage critical thinking about the role of sea power now and into the future.

Across the week of Indo Pacific 2023, which is to be held from 7-9 November, Navy will also host a wider program of presentations, workshops, industry consultation and international engagement activities at ICC Sydney.

Australian Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark D. Hammond, AO, launched the Sea Power Conference earlier in the year.

“This year’s conference theme is built from the reality that sea power is a ubiquitous element of Australian national security, and prosperity; yet we live in a maritime region that is being reshaped, and our strategic environment is becoming more challenging,” he said. “The Maritime domain has once again become the frontline for strategic conversations between nations.”

Among the more than 40 conference sessions and presentations on offer, the newly minted Australian Submarine Agency will also stage three specialist sessions covering career opportunities and industrial workforce protection, nuclear safety, and industry opportunities in the Nuclear-Powered Submarine Enterprise.

The focus on careers and training for a nuclear-equipped workforce is considered key to the success of the program.

Australian Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles spoke about the opportunities this would provide to Australians.

“The establishment of a nuclear-powered submarine capability in Australia will support around 20,000 direct jobs over the next 30 years,” said Marles.

“Developing the workforce to deliver the capability is vital to the success of the program. The scale of work will be unlike any previous shipbuilding program, and will deliver career and job opportunities for generations,” he said.

But it won’t just be about submarines. Pillar two of the AUKUS partnership talks about development of undersea capabilities, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, cyber, hypersonic capability, electronic warfare, and encouraging innovation.

As technologies providing capability across land, sea, air and cyber, Pillar two has the potential to draw in a range of Australian agencies, universities and companies, some of which are already experts in elements of the specialist fields covered by the agreement.

These capabilities present opportunities for Australian industry, as prime contractors, suppliers and partners, in fields that are in demand around the world.

To enable engagement on these important programs, the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition will connect defence, industry, government, and academia. It will feature:

Specialist conferences and symposia, including The Royal Australian Navy’s Sea Power Conference and the commercial International Maritime Conference;

An industry exhibition featuring around 750 Australian and international companies, from prime contractors to start-ups, with formal business-to-business and business-to-government networking programs;

Australian and international defence, industry, government, and scientific delegations, with formal delegation access programs;

Small-business and export development programs;

A prestigious innovation awards program; and

Programs promoting careers and skilling.

The Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition is a global business event, attracting senior merchant marine, shore services, maritime and defence industry, military and government decision-makers from around the world.

The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition featured the largest exhibitor turnout in the event’s 20-year history. It was one of the largest defence industry events ever held in Australia, with a record 736 participating exhibitor companies on display, more than 25,000 visitor attendances across the three days and 115 official defence, industry, academic and government delegations. With exhibition floor space all but sold out, Indo Pacific 2023 is expected to eclipse these numbers.

The Indo Pacific region, perhaps more than any other part of the world, is critically dependent on sea lanes for trade and transport and is home to some of the world’s largest shipbuilding nations and busiest ports. Perfectly positioned, commercially disciplined and internationally focused, Australia is the ideal conduit for promoting into the maritime markets of Asia and the Indo Pacific.