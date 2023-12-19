United Fasteners modernises branch showrooms for enhanced customer experience

Image supplied: United Fasteners

United Fasteners’ is taking its commitment to customer satisfaction to the next level by updating and modernising its branch showrooms across the country.

United Fasteners, a leading industrial fasteners and hardware solutions provider, is taking its commitment to customer satisfaction to the next level by updating and modernising its branch showrooms throughout Australia. These revamped showrooms showcase a wide range of products in an aesthetically pleasing and organised setting, simplifying the purchasing process for manufacturers.

The upgraded showrooms feature interactive product displays, live demonstrations, knowledge-able staff, and intuitive layouts. United Fasteners’ dedication to creating an exceptional customer experience is evident in these improvements, reaffirming the company’s customer-centric approach.

Sam Mitchelhill, executive director at United Fasteners further explained why the company has show such a commitment to improving its processes. “Our customers are at the core of everything we do. These revamped showrooms reflect our commitment to providing a pleasant, efficient, and informative experience for our valued customers.”

These enhancements align with United Fasteners’ commitment to ongoing improvement and their continual care and focus to improve their customer’s business, making them a standout leader in the fastener industry, dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences, innovative solutions and building lasting customer relationships.

Customers are invited to experience the new showrooms and see the difference for themselves.