UniSA develops world-first shatterproof car mirror

It’s quite common for traditional glass car mirrors to crack or shatter. This is not only a cost and inconvenience to the owner; if the damage occurs during a trip – from a stone, for example – it can create a hazard for the driver due to reduced vision. So, is it possible to build a shatterproof car mirror? And what comes next?



Through collaborative research partnership The University of South Australia (UniSA) has delivered the world’s first shatterproof plastic car mirror through a partnership with Adelaide-based manufacturer SMR Automotive.

In conjunction with SMR, researchers at one UniSA’s research innovative hubs, the Future Industries Institute, have developed a coating to go onto an injection moulded plastic substrate.

The coating consists of an abrasion resistant layer, a reflective mirror layer, and two capping layers to prevent environmental damage.

The layers combined are less than one-tenth the thickness of a human hair.

By combining materials already available to the car industry, the new design has capitalised on existing availability, while also simplifying the assembly process.

Production began back in 2012 with more than three million plastic mirrors manufactured in Adelaide and distributed worldwide, with global sales exceeding $170 million over the five years.

Weighing 50 per cent less than a conventional glass mirror, the plastic mirror has reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Its durability has also increased safety and reliability for the automotive industry, with a significant drop in mirror failure.

Upscale of infrastructure and capability saw SMR receive $8.5 million in funding from both the South Australian and Federal governments to keep their operation in Australia, and to transition from automotive to the emerging advanced manufacturing sector.

SMR Design Engineer Dr Bastian Stoehr says the collaboration between the two organisations has been an important factor in the ongoing evolution of SMR’s operations.

“A fruitful collaboration between academics and industry is greater than the sum of its parts,” Dr Stoehr says.

“Industry, naturally, is highly goal-oriented and application-driven, whilst academia strives for a fundamental understanding of the topic.”

“Combining the two qualities can not only lead to new technical discoveries but also generate new insights into future market opportunities.”

“An immediate result of the UniSA collaboration is that SMR Australia has constructed a world-class advanced surface technology manufacturing facility.”

“By adding this new capability to its manufacturing portfolio, SMR Australia has successfully capitalised on this opportunity and is now supplying advanced interior lighting products for a European supercar manufacturer.”

UniSA Industry Professor Colin Hall says the university has been collaborating with SMR Australia for over 18 years and continue to explore new innovations.

“We are currently partnering on new technology to expand SMR…bringing their advanced manufacturing know-how to the space sector, including optical components for satellites,” Professor Hall says.

“Our partnership with industry shows how universities can deliver real impact as we help companies to innovate and improve manufacturing processes.”

This collaboration has allowed SMR to expand its Research and Development team and build a new advanced manufacturing facility for thin-film coating in Adelaide.

Since the release of the plastic mirror, the technology has been adapted to an attractive and functional decorative trim which can be installed internally or externally on cars.

SMR are in the process of significantly increasing production capacity to meet the demand of their European and North American customers.

