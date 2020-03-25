Domestic manufacturing continues to grow in challenging times

Manufactuers’ Monthly is seeing record readership as Australian manufacturers and industry organisations unite in a bid to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Today the Australian Manufacturing Growth Centre introduced a portal for businesses who have already pivoted or have expressed a desire to support manufacturers in any way possible to address the current COVID-19 threat.

AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said Australian manufactures want to assist, but may not know where to start.

“By developing this portal, we will be able to gain a clear understanding of the skills, supplies and capabilities that exist right now,” he said.

Businesses have continued to show remarkable growth amid challenges, helped by multiple government stimulus packages that have been rolled out in the previous weeks.

Retail sales are expected to boost for machine and equipment manufacturers under the federal government’s $1.3 billion stimulus package, according to the Ai Group.

The Australian chemistry industry, which is the third largest in the country, has also expanded domestic manufacturing to meet demand for a range of products facing shortages.

Resources and energy exports are on track to reach nearly $300 billion this financial year, $18 billion more than the previous record.

