AMGC introduces portal to help manufacturers through COVID-19

The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) has introduced a portal for Australian manufacturers and component suppliers for supporting the national response to coronavirus.

The portal aims to support Australian manufacturers with its online Manufacturing Academy learning portal to provide bespoke online webinars.

State and Federal Government tenders and expressions of interest will be broadcast through the organisation’s website and social media platforms.

AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said Australian manufacturers want to assist, but may be unsure of where to start.

“By developing this portal, we will be able to gain a clear understanding of the skills, supplies and capabilities that exist right now, and potentially connect them with the right government department or manufacturer,”

“Manufacturers are already putting their hand up saying ‘I could supply goods to support COVID-19 efforts, but I have some gaps in equipment, knowledge or processes’ – in some instances we’ve been able to assist in these linkages via AMGC’s expansive network.”

Dr Goennmann said the manufacturing sector will play a significant role in Australia’s recovery as businesses continue to navigate challenges.

“Together, as a nation, we will emerge from this resilient, stronger, and more self-sufficient than ever before,” he said.