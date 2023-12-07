Interworld Electronics is excited to feature the ACS-2310A Ultra-Slim Intel Celeron J6412 Fanless Box PC from APLEX technology.

With its compact size, fanless design, rugged construction, wide operating temperature, various mounting options, and wide range of additional features, the ACS-2310A is suitable for a wide variety of industrial applications, including manufacturing, process control, warehousing, quality control, automation and mining.

The ACS-2310A is powered by the Intel Celeron J6412 2GHz, 4C/4T processor and supports up to 32GB SoDIMM DDR4 memory, making it a cost-effective option that is still powerful enough to perform a vast array of tasks within an industrial environment. It features the following I/O, 2 x USB 3.2 ports; 1 x RS-232/422/485 serial port, 1 x DP and 1 x HDMI graphics output port; and 1 x 2.5GbE LAN and 1 x GbE LAN ports. With multiple display outputs the ACS-2310A can easily be connected to one of Interworld Electronics’ industrial displays, allowing for real-time control and monitoring in multiple locations.

It also supports 1 x MO-297 SATA Half Slim SSD and 1 x M.2 M-Key 2280 for SSD, which can be used simultaneously, providing even more storage options. It’s wide range of I/O and storage options enables users to integrate the ACS-2310A with a number of peripheral devices and applications making it suitable for a variety of industrial solutions.

The ACS-2310A also features a rugged design, with a durable and reliable fanless system that features an operational temperature range of up to -20°C to 70°C, and resistance to shock and vibration, enabling it to continuously run even in harsh industrial environments. The system is housed in a tough casing (aluminium heatsink and steel chassis) that protects it from dust and other environmental factors that could damage the internal parts. It also

supports a wide range DC 9~36V power input and is extremely compact (207 x 130 x 41.5mm), making it a good option for applications with limited space that are exposed to extreme industrial environments.

The ACS-2310A also supports both Windows 10 & 11, making it even more adaptable and future-proof for a wide range of industrial applications. It also has a range of mounting options, including bench/wall, VESA, and DIN mounts, making the device adaptable to a range of environments. The combination of performance, ruggedness and flexibility in such a compact device makes the ACS-2310A an ideal solution for a vast array of industrial applications.

For more information visit the ACS-2310A product page at Interworld Electronics.