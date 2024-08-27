UGL to build Stage 2 of Neoen’s Western Downs Battery in QLD

Image: CIMIC Group

Member of the CIMIC Group, UGL, has been appointed to design and construct Stage 2 of the Western Downs Battery in Queensland for a leading producer of exclusively renewable energy, Neoen.

UGL will install a 270 MW / 540 MWh BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) and the high voltage infrastructure to connect it to the grid at Neoen’s Western Downs Green Power Hub.

“UGL is a leader in the design, construction and commissioning of renewable energy assets across Australia, having constructed 13 solar farms and seven large‐scale batteries,” said UGL managing director Doug Moss.

“We have an excellent relationship with Neoen, one of the world’s leading clean energy producers, as well as with Tesla, and we’re pleased to combine again on our fifth BESS installation with them.”

The BESS will consist of 140 Tesla Megapack 2XL units and is expected to start operations in 2026.

UGL is currently constructing Stage 1 of the Western Downs Battery, also sized at 270 MW / 540 MWh, which is expected to start operations later this year.

Following construction, both batteries will work alongside Neoen’s 460 MWp Western Downs solar farm at the same site and allow stored energy to be transmitted into the electricity network.

“With greater capacity, Western Downs Battery will have an even more crucial role in Queensland’s rapidly accelerating energy transition, as the state strives to reach 80 per cent renewable energy by 2035,” said CIMIC executive chairman Juan Santamaria.