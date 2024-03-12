UGL awarded Santos contract for Darwin LNG Life Extension project

Image:dusanpetkovic1/stock.adobe.com

UGL, a member of the CIMIC Group, has been awarded a contract with leading energy company Santos, which will generate up to 100 new jobs in the Northern Territory.

UGL will provide brownfields construction services for Santos’ Darwin LNG Life Extension project.

The Darwin LNG plant is a single train liquefaction and storage facility located at Wickham Point on Darwin Harbour, Northern Territory, Australia.

CIMIC executive chairman Juan Santamaria said,“UGL has a strong history of working with the world’s largest energy companies, as a leading provider of critical services to the energy sector, and we are pleased to support Santos on this project.”

Works for this contract will commence immediately with up to 100 jobs to be generated through the life of the project.

UGL managing director Doug Moss said,“UGL is looking forward to supporting the broader community through providing opportunities for local employment and local businesses to support the project.”

This new contract further strengthens UGL’s presence within the Northern Territory and follows our announcement in August 2023 of a contract with the Department of Defence to provide strategic advice, planning, supply management, operations, and maintenance for the Australian Defence Force’s fuel network, which also has a presence in the Northern Territory.

UGL is committed to, and will focus on, Aboriginal engagement, local employment, local supplier capability, and providing value to the communities in which we work.