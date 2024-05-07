Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

Member of CIMIC Group, UGL, has been awarded a contract by client Neoen to construct and install the 341 MW / 1363 MWh Collie Battery Stage 2, in Western Australia.

The Stage 2 Collie Battery builds on the 219 MW / 877 MWh Stage 1 which is currently being installed by UGL and on track to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.

CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said the Battery energy storage systems play an essential part in supporting Australia’s net-zero goals.

“Battery energy storage systems play an essential role in securing a reliable energy supply that supports Australia’s net-zero aspirations and continued growth.

“Projects in high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure are a key focus for our Group,” said Santamaria.

UGL will prepare the site for the installation and connection of 348 Tesla Megapack 2 XL units.

Works include the installation of high voltage infrastructure, control and switchroom facilities, safety protection measures, earthworks and footings.

UGL will then install and connect the Tesla Megapack 2 XL units and provide testing and commissioning support.

UGL managing director Doug Moss said the continuing partnership is bound to prosper, as UGLs as a leading energy asset and Neoen’s ability to produce renewable energy will result in a successful product.

“UGL is a market leader in the Australian energy sector. We are leading the way in the design, construction and commissioning of energy assets across the country.

“Neoen is one of the world’s leading producers of renewable energy and we are pleased to further enhance our relationship with Neoen and Tesla through this contract. This is our fourth big battery installation together, following the successful design and construction of the Victorian Big Battery, the Western Downs Battery and Collie Stage 1,” Moss said.