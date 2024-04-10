Image: APchanel/stock.adobe.com

UGL, a member of the CIMIC Group, has been awarded a contract, in joint venture with ADCO, to construct new railcar maintenance facilities at Bellevue, Western Australia, for the State’s Public Transport Authority.

The project expands the existing Bellevue Railcar Manufacturing and Maintenance Facility and is expected to generate revenue of more than $110 million for UGL.

CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said, “The Bellevue facility embeds local railcar manufacturing, testing and maintenance in Western Australia

UGL will provide the project’s civil works, track construction, signalling and trackside equipment installation, electrification works and connection to the site’s existing High Voltage Traction Power substation.

“It is key to expanding the State’s rail network, and building local jobs and skills that will support future growth. We are very pleased to be working with the Public Transport Authority, our partner ADCO, and contributing UGL’s extensive transport infrastructure experience,” said Santamaria.

Works commenced in the first quarter of 2024 and are expected to finish in mid-2026.