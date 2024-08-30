Two new electric vehicles and accompanying equipment arrives at WA TAFE

Image: Halfpoint/stock.adobe.com

Automotive students at South Regional TAFE Bunbury are being trained for jobs of the future with the arrival of two new hybrid and electric vehicles (EV) with diagnostic test equipment.

Supported by the Cook Labor Government’s $25 million Modern TAFE Equipment Program, the vehicles, located at the Bunbury campus’ automotive centre, will train students in light automotive, heavy automotive and automotive electrics.

“A key focus of our record investment in TAFEs is preparing students for jobs of the future, including opportunities arising from the clean energy transition,” said minister Assisting the Training and Workforce Development, Hannah Beazley.

“Increasing the number of apprentice electricians, engineers, motor mechanics and mechanical fitters is vital in ensuring WA has the skills to reach net zero by 2050.”

South Regional TAFE received $3 million through the program, including $280,619 for two new hybrid and three electric vehicles and diagnostic scan tools.

The other three vehicles are located at South Regional TAFE’s Albany campus.

WA TAFEs are expanding the number of EV and hybrid units to meet industry demand.

The Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology and Certificate III in Automotive Electrical Technology are part of the WA Government’s Lower Fees, Local Skills initiative.

WA’s clean energy investment pipeline is worth around $200 billion, and projections show the clean energy sector is expected to generate around 350,000 jobs from 2025 to 2050.

In June 2024, the Australian and WA Governments announced a joint $70.5 million investment over five years to establish Australia’s first TAFE Clean Energy Skills National Centre of Excellence in WA.