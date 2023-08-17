Turning to Australian made

The Portalift vehicle hoists from Endurequip were recently featured throughout the Australian Made Campaign. Manufacturers’ Monthly delves into the Portalift range and how it can benefit the automotive service industry.

Endurequip Hoists is an Australian Heavy Vehicle Hoist brand with a history of more than 30 years of delivering workshop lifting and handling solutions to the heavy vehicle industry, public transport, logistics, mining and rail industries.

Endurequip Hoists has been part of RUD Australia since 2015 and all Endurequip products are manufactured at the RUD facility in Brisbane at its state-of-the-art 6000 square-metre factory.

Featuring the Australian Made logo, the Endurequip Portalift is a portable hoist system that can lift up to 7.5 tonnes per post or 30, 40 or 60 tonnes when used in a combination of four, six, or eight hoists. Portalift hoists can also be customised for railway workshops, fire brigades and local authority workshops.

Endurequip offers a structural manufacturer’s lifetime warranty with on- site service and authorised service centres Australia-wide.

Endurequip also offers a complete range of workshop lifting and handling solutions such as:

Drive On/Off Ramps

Vehicle Stands

A-Frame Trailer Adaptors

Mobile Gantry and Transport Frames

Safe Work Platforms

Workshop Trestles

Tyre Stillages

Workshop and Transit Trolleys

Gemilang (Nexport) Australia

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Mitchell Park, Ballarat, Gemilang Australia (currently Nexport P/L ) is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of aluminium buses for the Australian and New Zealand markets. The company has 16 employees and has produced more than 300 buses. It turned to the Portalift system for its manufacturing process.

Nexport was commissioned to fabricate new buses for the Victorian government. In order to fulfil the manufacturing requirements, Nexport needed heavy vehicle hoists and stands that would provide full underbody access to the buses’ ‘bird cages’ during assembly. They needed the equipment to be durable, high-quality, and safe to facilitate efficient bus assembly work and ensure workplace safety.

Nexport approached Endurequip upon the recommendation of the Victorian family-owned bus operator Dysons Group. Dysons’ Sam Distefano, Group Manager of Fleet Services, advised Nexport to turn to the Endurequip range as it would suit the needs of the company.

Supporting an Australian Made brand was a major positive for Nexport and bringing RUD and Endurequip on board with four Portalift heavy vehicle hoists was a simple decision.

The Portalift system chosen by Nexport is rated up to 30 tonnes, well exceeding the weight requirements they needed but ensuring the team could work well within safe limits.

The Endurequip vehicle stands enabled Nexport to simultaneously access and work on various vehicles and machinery. With the ability to be easily adjusted they had the added advantage of being easily moved around the workshop to suit the needs of the team.

Another company turning to the Endurequip range was Queensland small business Dan’s Truck Detailing. Dan required a safe solution for his hoisting needs and turned to the Endurequip range.

“Through working in the truck game for a while, I have seen a lot of truck hoists and Endurequip’s Portalifts are the most convenient and portable for a one- person job,” Dan said.

“I have seen other brands in my time in trucking, but we find the Endurequip offers the most safety. Obviously, there’s a risk working under there all day, so we want the best for our employees. It really is a small price to pay for a lot of security.”

“The high-quality design makes these hoists super durable – they’ve been up and down thousands of times and they do their job every time,” he said.

Dan went on to explain how fantastic the service has been from the Endurequip team and the peace of mind he has working with the hoists.

“The customer service from the Endurequip team has been outstanding,” Dan acknowledged.

“A specialist came out to set up the hoists and took the time to train us in the use of the machine; he continues to visit the site to maintain the hoists which is a major plus for us,” he said.

“Being locally manufactured was a major plus for us too. It is a lot less stressful knowing that you have the Endurequip team on your doorstep ready to help.”