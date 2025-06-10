The Draft surfboards were first tested at Cathedral Rocks wind farm in South Australia. Images: Mango Communications/ACCIONA

Supporting the launch of ACCIONA’s Turbine Made project in Australia, Draft Surf has manufactured surfboards using materials from a decommissioned wind turbine.

In late February, global player in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, ACCIONA, launched its first Australian initiative – Turbine Made – to transform decommissioned wind turbine blades into new materials and products.

“We hope to further advance the circular economy in renewable energy. It is a pilot initiative designed to start the conversation about recycling wind turbine blades in Australia,” said general manager of brand and marketing, ACCIONA Energía, Caroline Pinter.

The initiative’s first project has seen surfboard manufacturer, Draft Surf, integrate the Turbine Made material into a range of high-performance surfboards using innovative processing techniques. The brand – owned and founded by Aussie surfboard legend Josh Kerr – produces its surfboards by hand with expert board shapers on the Gold Coast. However, this time, the production process looked a bit different.

“ACCIONA employed a mechanical process to break down turbine blades into a particulate material for the first prototype product,” said Pinter.

The production process to incorporate the blade materials was not too dissimilar from its standard, bespoke manufacturing process.

“We have also embedded whole blade segments in the products to maximise the use of their inherent properties of strength and flexibility,” said Pinter.

After the completion of the prototype, the board was tested in the waters below ACCIONA’s Cathedral Rocks wind farm in South Australia. For a location that presented serious wave conditions with shallow reef and steep cliff faces, Kerr said the board performed exceptionally.

“The board demonstrated excellent stability and performance, particularly due to three key components from the turbine,” he said. “The fins provided good stiffness and held their line well; the flex pattern inserts milled from the blade gave the perfect amount of stiffness to the epoxy core; and the ground-up turbine particulate in the resin added strength.”

The first Australian partnership within Turbine Made ultimately culminated in a range of boards that were unveiled at a launch event at URBNSURF in Sydney. This provided an opportunity for industry associates and surfers alike to see the boards in action firsthand.

“It was a very positive event, as the goal was to raise awareness of a future problem and present a first solution in a fun environment,” said Pinter.

The partnership originated from a recommendation made by Chris Mater – CEO of Surfing Australia. This recommendation solidified ACCIONA as a sponsor of Surfing Australia from 2019.

Re-manufacturing a circular wind turbine economy

Despite being a positive development for a circular renewable’s economy, the existence of Turbine Made is a response to a larger issue that could catch up with the nation.

This issue is in reference to statistics regarding the ageing reality of Australia’s wind farms. As of 2023, 31 wind farms totalling 599 turbines across Australia were more than 15 years old. This means a growing number of blades will require replacing in the next 10 to 15 years, according to the Clean Energy Council’s 2023 Winding Up report.

“A significant number of blades will require replacement in the next decade,” said Pinter.

Turbine Made’s focus on Australia and New Zealand builds on previous work by ACCIONA to repurpose decommissioned wind turbine blades in Spain, including a collaboration with European fashion brand, El Ganso.

“ACCIONA in Spain collaborated with El Ganso to create sneakers featuring recycled blade material in their soles,” said Pinter. “The team integrated recycled blade materials into the torsion beams of solar trackers at a solar plant in Extremadura.”

The company also has a history of partnerships to help provide circular economy solutions, including with RenerCycle in Spain.

“ACCIONA has announced the construction of a Waste2Fiber plant in Lumbier, Navarra,” said Pinter. “The plant will use a proprietary thermal treatment technology to recycle wind turbine blades. Once built, it will process up to 6,000 tonnes per year.

“This process does not use combustion to preserve fibre properties. It reuses organic components from the blades and then converts the composite materials into secondary raw materials with high added value for reuse in various industries.”

Building off the first Turbine Made project with Draft Surf, Pinter said ACCIONA is actively exploring various applications for recycled blade materials.

“We are seeking Australian innovators who want to explore groundbreaking applications for the Turbine Made material in the development of sustainable products,” she said.