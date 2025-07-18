TSA – Accelerating innovation in tyre-derived material use across Australia

Image: TSA

Tyre Stewardship Australia (TSA) has opened the next round of applications for its 2025 Market Development Fund, inviting organisations to apply by midnight 28 July 2025.

The Fund is a core part of TSA’s commitment to strengthening Australia’s circular tyre economy by building robust, long-term markets for tyre-derived materials (TDM). Grants typically range from $50,000 to $350,000 (excluding GST), with flexibility for proposals that demonstrate exceptional value or impact.

Since 2015, TSA has invested more than $11 million across 70+ projects in manufacturing, infrastructure, product innovation, and academic research—demonstrating the Fund’s strong track record of converting ideas into commercially viable solutions.

Projects must use TDM sourced from Australia’s end-of-life tyres and align with TSA’s Guidelines. Applications are welcomed from manufacturers, infrastructure providers, researchers, product developers, and government agencies.

This round arrives at a pivotal moment. TSA’s 2023-24 Material Flows Analysis highlights a growing supply of high-quality Australian-processed tyre material — yet downstream demand remains fragmented. For Australian manufacturers, this represents a clear opportunity.

Tap into a secure local feedstock, reduce supply chain risk, and support national circular economy targets — while being backed by TSA funding and technical expertise.

Past recipients include:

UV-resistant rubber roads (RMIT University)

Crash-tested rubber barriers (Saferoads & University of Melbourne)

Permeable stormwater pavements (Porous Lane)

Recycled rubber masonry (Curtin University & McKeno)

Acoustic walls (Flexiroc & UNSW)

Rubber surfacing for sport/playgrounds (A1 Rubber)

Read more about past recipients and their projects here.

Applications close 28 July 2025. Projects will be assessed in line with TSA’s Research and Advisory Committee (RAC) review schedule.