Trina Solar projects aiding Australia’s rising renewable energy demands

Image: Trina Solar

Trina Solar is well-positioned to support the evolving renewable landscape as the only total solutions provider in the industry that offers modules, trackers and energy storage solutions.

Trina Solar exemplifies its commitment to being a total solutions provider through two groundbreaking projects.

Edison Zhou, Trina Solar head of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands said, “Australia is one of the world’s more mature renewable energy markets and Trina Solar is increasingly seeing customers that are looking at renewable energy solutions beyond solar.”

The first project includes the Goulburn Community Farm in New South Wales, standing out as a pioneering initiative driven by local residents under the Goulburn Community Energy Co- operative formed by Community Energy 4 Goulburn (CE4G).

This 1.35MW solar farm, with design and installation done by Smart Commercial Solar and developed by Komo Energy, is set to be the world’s first to integrate Trina Solar’s Vertex N bifacial modules, TrinaTracker Fix Origin fixed-tilt racking, and the cutting-edge TrinaStorage Elementa 2.2MWh battery energy storage system.

The second project includes, Trina Solar’s involvement in establishing Australia’s first tracker testbed. It is located at the Hills Educational Foundation (HEF) near Brisbane.

The project aims to determine the performance of a modern solar farm, that uses Trina Solar’s Vertex DEG19 bifacial modules on single-axis Vanguard 2P trackers, against the performance of an eight-year-old solar farm that uses older modules and trackers.

The insights gained from this testbed will help to determine when it is economically viable to replace older solar farms with new ones.

“As solar projects become increasingly complex, having a single procurement source helps to streamline processes, allowing for faster delivery and unified after-sales service. This approach not only reduces costs but also ensures efficiency,” said Zhou.

Australia’s renewable energy landscape is evolving with an increased trend towards utility- scale battery energy storage systems (BESS).

According to BloombergNEF, installations will more than double to 1.9GW of batteries commissioned in 2024, propelled by robust government support, a growing demand for grid-balancing services and dynamic shifts within the volatile power market.

Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is witnessing strong demand for solar solutions across various sectors in Australia.

Trina Solar’s module, tracker and storage solutions will be showcased at the Smart Energy Expo, featuring the latest Vertex N range modules with n-type iTOPCon Advanced solar cells, and Vertex S+ for residential and C&I applications.

The exhibit will also feature the upgraded TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P, which will source more than 95% of its steel content for its mounting system products and technology from within the Australian market in support of the local economy.