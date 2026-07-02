Australian 4WD manufacturer Trig Point implemented an ERP system in just three months, transforming inventory control, production visibility and product customisation.

As an Australian manufacturer of automotive accessories specialising in chassis-mount canopies and trays for 4-wheel-drive vehicles, Trig Point was founded in 2015 by Murray Brookes after a canopy he had made for personal use started attracting interest from friends, colleagues, and fellow 4WD enthusiasts. A few years after the business was established, Chris Wasylkiw, a former colleague of Brookes, joined as a production engineer. Today, the company is well established in the Australian 4WD community and employs around 20 people.

With this growth, Trig Point has recently self-implemented an ERP system in just three months, helping the company to gain control over its unwieldy component inventory, product customisations, and production processes.

“We wouldn’t be able to manage that without a system like this,” said Wasylkiw.

Implementing a manufacturing-centric solution

When Wasylkiw joined the company, Brookes was still using a combination of Xero and spreadsheets to manage the operation. Both knew, however, that in order to grow, they needed something more scalable. At their previous employment, they had used an old DOS-based Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP) system, which had highlighted the benefits of a dedicated solution.

“It was ancient, but it still demonstrated how important such a system was to effectively control your stock and orders,” Wasylkiw said. “So, we tried to get one as soon as possible.”

Wasylkiw and Brookes laid out their basic requirements. The new system had to be cloud-based, integrate with Xero, and have robust manufacturing inventory management functionality. Looking through the Xero App Store, they found that many inventory management solutions were geared towards e-commerce businesses rather than serious manufacturers.

“Then we came upon MRPeasy,” Wasylkiw said. “As a production engineer, I thought it had all the features we needed.”

After a free trial of the software, the team felt confident enough to implement it on their own. While much of the data could be imported via CSV files, the bills of materials of the products had to be created from scratch. Once the foundation was laid, however, it was easy to add layers of functionality.

“We started with the base package and upgraded as we went along and discovered new things we wanted the software to do,” Wasylkiw said.

Managing customisations

After implementing MRPeasy, Trig Point gained better control over its products and component inventory. The new system proved to be capable of supporting the company as it expanded its product range, increased customisation options, and added more part numbers across two factories.

“We’ve got over 6,000 part numbers in our system now,” Wasylkiw said. “We wouldn’t be able to manage that without a system like this.”

MRPeasy has also made quoting more accurate and product configuration easier to manage. As the company expanded its customisation offerings, the system gave the team a better way to handle multiple options without relying on manual notes and checks.

“We recently started using the matrix BOM features, so now we can have drop-down menus for building a product,” Wasylkiw said. “There’s the base product that we add customisation options to, which makes the quoting and order generation processes a lot easier.”

Better inventory visibility has reduced the risk of errors, stockouts, and delays in deliveries. By tracking stock more accurately, including part variations like colours, Trig Point can respond with more confidence and avoid situations where the system says an item is available, but the wrong version is actually on the shelf.

“The system says we’ve got 10, but you go look on the shelf and they’re all 10 in different colours,” Wasylkiw said. “That variation tracking was one of the first things we added, because it made what stock we had much clearer.”

Suggestions for other small manufacturers

To other small manufacturers struggling with spreadsheets, Wasylkiw suggested taking software adoption seriously. According to him, it is necessary to adapt your processes to the software, not the other way around.

“Do it how the software is doing it because it just seems to flow better than trying to force the software to do a round block through a square hole sort of thing,” he said. “And have someone in the company dedicated to the software that users can go to with questions and issues.”