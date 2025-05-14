TreoShop: Expanding access to essential automation components

To supply a broad range of industries each with specific needs, Treotham provides components in broad range of industries. Images: Treotham

With the launch of its new TreoShop platform, Treotham promises to take the accessibility of its industrial automation component offerings to the next level.

As a player within Australian manufacturing, Treotham Automation supplies components to industrial automation sectors including manufacturing, food and beverage, mining, medical, robotics, packaging, machining tools and more.

“We supply the highest quality products including a wide range of cables, connectors, sensors, safety equipment, and robotics. These products are sourced from manufacturers internationally and are known for their reliability and durability,” said marketing manager, Treotham, Ralph Harpur.

These products – which are used across all automated processes – are backed by technical expertise from experienced engineers and technical specialists who offer personalised support through documentation, product specifications, and assistance. This ensures companies choose solutions suited to their applications.

“Every project has unique needs. Therefore, we work closely with clients to develop customised solutions tailored to their requirements,” said Harpur. “Whether it is recommending a custom cable assembly or finding a suitable sensor for food processing equipment, Treotham’s assistance is personalised.”

Witnessing automated processes for years, Harpur brought attention to the critical role of the components Treotham distribute that is often hidden within equipment.

These are products or equipment everyone uses on a daily basis. As an example, a digital printer uses “micro components” cables, connectors and a protective housing for the cables called “Energy chain®”. These components are connected to the computer interface that instructs the printer head to move backwards and forwards in the printing process.

Other examples would be the automation used to make the arms move in a car wash or moving up a notch in a food processing plant with bottle-filling. The list is endless. Automation also includes large-end services in bulk handling areas. An example of this would be cranes that move containers in shipping and ports or stackers in mining. Treotham Automation provides products integral to automation processes across thousands of industries.

Treotham scrutinises the products and services it offers to ensure smooth and efficient automated processing. At the heart of this scrutiny is a reliable distribution supply chain that was created by maintaining strong partnerships with manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

“The local warehouses hold many stock items. This allows companies to have access to the products they need when they need them, minimising downtime and disruptions to their operations,” said Harpur.

Complete Treotham offering:

To properly supply a broad range of industries each with specific needs, Treotham provides components in the following categories:

Flexible cables.

Energy chain.

Chainflex cables.

Flexible conduits.

Industrial connectors.

Robotics.

Safety equipment.

Bearings.

Cable glands.

Gearboxes.

Linear units.

Measuring systems.

Sensors.

Making an already established offering more accessible

A new development is poised to make Treotham’s supply chain more efficient. TreoShop is an online platform aimed at providing customers with access to the company’s industrial automation components. Harpur said it is a representation of an increase in distribution to service a wide array of needs.

“We started working on this roughly 12 months ago with a vision to allow clients the convenience to go online and buy day-to-day products simply, easily and cost-effectively,” he said. “A client can now purchase a cable gland and have it delivered to them within a day. Or they could purchase a selection of products, which will be processed and delivered to them.”

TreoShops’ range includes cables, connectors, energy chains, conduits and cable glands. Additional products will be added weekly as the platform continues to grow.

“We are most definitely going to grow the product offerings. We started TreoShop with day-to-day items that people are ordering consistently,” Harpur said.

The platform provides a detailed product search at the top of each page to assist the customer in finding the product they need easily. Within this search bar, users have the option of searching by part number, description or product series.

“You can type in an existing product number or product and place the order, which goes straight to our warehouse division. They will then process the order and ship them to you,” said Harpur.

Additionally, on TreoShop the customer can filter products by availability, size, colour, cable makeup, thread size and more when browsing. Also available are detailed product specifications – including the features, benefits, and makeup of each product – and the ability to view quotations, order history, invoices and stock availability. Harpur said this is especially important when clients are putting together estimates for specific projects. Customers also have the ability to check what we have in stock and where that stock is located. This is perfect when timing is an issue.

“The ability for clients to be able to jump straight on and build a quote, keep the quote, and then go back to it afterwards is key,” he said.

Once an order is placed, TreoShop offers delivery or pickup options from the NSW, VIC or QLD warehouses, depending on stock availability.

With the platform “rolling out as we speak,” Harpur said that testing with limited clientele has so far seen nothing but positives.