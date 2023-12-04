ECI’s Trend Analysis Report 2023

Supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, and economic challenges have haunted manufacturers throughout the years, and the last few years have been the hardest on the industry.

We’ve seen businesses learn to be resourceful and innovative when dealing with hardships head-on, but reactive companies will be worse off than those that are proactive heading into 2024.

Our industry experts have outlined the biggest obstacles impacting manufacturers like you and that are also influencing how these companies are rounding out 2023 and embarking

on 2024.

With an unpredictable future, our thought leaders also detail solutions to help manufacturers prepare for any hardships they may endure.