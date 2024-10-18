Treaties Committee to hold next public hearing for AUKUS agreement in Adelaide

Image: razihusin/stock.adobe.com

The Joint Standing Committee on Treaties will hold its second public hearing today in Adelaide for its inquiry into the AUKUS agreement.

The framework established under the AUKUS agreement will enable the exchange of information and the transfer of material and equipment between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America to deliver nuclear-powered submarine capability to Australia.

“The AUKUS agreement is intended to provide Australia with access to critical naval propulsion information, facilitating Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines,” said Committee Chair, Lisa Chesters MP.

“The Committee’s inquiry is continuing to examine whether the trilateral agreement will provide Australia with a strategic advantage and access to submarines that will enhance our existing fleet.”

Chesters said the committee is looking forward to hearing from witnesses in Adelaide.

“The Committee looks forward to hearing from witnesses in Adelaide about local benefits and potential challenges presented by the AUKUS agreement. The Committee will also speak with representatives from ASC, who will sustain and jointly build Australia’s SSN-AUKUS submarines,” said Chesters.

“ASC has extensive experience sustaining Australia’s Collins-Class submarines and the Committee is interested to learn more about the future of Australia’s domestic submarine industry under the AUKUS agreement.?

The Committee will travel to Perth on 22 October for tours of HMAS Stirling and HMAS Henderson and a public hearing and will hold a further public hearing in Canberra on 24 October 2024. Further information about the inquiry is available on the Committee’s website.

Public hearing details

Date: Friday 18 October 2024

Time: 9.30am to 11.00am (approximately) (ACDT)

Location: Vault 2, Adina Apartment Hotel Adelaide Treasury, 2 Flinders Street, Adelaide