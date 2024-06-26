Transforming space communication and domain awareness

Image: Andrei Armiagov / stock.adobe.com

Next generation space communications and intelligence are well underway with Quasar Satellite Technologies ground space station services, the Australian company is powering advanced digital phased array technology to track multiple satellites in the sky, across multiple orbits, simultaneously.

In the landscape of technological innovation, Quasar Satellite Technologies has emerged as an Australian company reshaping the realm of satellite communication and space intelligence with their advanced phased array systems.

Founded in 2021, Quasar Satellite Technologies holds a strong position in advancing Australia as leaders in space communication and space domain awareness.

Quasar Satellite Technologies principal focus is to make space more accessible, secure and sustainable with Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) solutions.

Offering one of the world’s first digital ground stations, Manufacturers’ Monthly spoke with Phil Ridley, co-chief executive officer of Quasar Satellite Technologies and Rashmi Karanth, chief product officer of Quasar Satellite Technologies, to understand the significance of space communication, the industry application of Quasar Phased Arrays and the implications of such technologies.

Ridley possesses deep knowledge and experience in satellite communication systems, engineering design and technological innovations. Ridley offers insight into the development, capabilities and future of Quasar Satellite Technologies.

Karanth holds a wealth of knowledge in building customer focused digital products and services, with expertise in leading engineering teams, product development and programme management. Karanth discusses the design, testing and implementation of satellite communication systems and space domain awareness services.

The services Quasar Satellite Technologies offers includes real time all-sky radio frequency (RF) monitoring for space domain awareness and multibeam satellite to ground communication, to both Defence and Commercial sectors.

Particularly focusing on the companies advanced phased array system, it is designed completely different from bottom up compared to other phased array systems out there in the market.

“Our phased array was invented in the radio astronomy world, with the ability to scan the whole sky at once offering real time RF scanning ability that has never been done before,” said Ridley.

In addition to the innovative phased array system, Quasar has built the world’s first end to end digital ground station stack including an intuitive self-service customer portal.

In order to achieve this Quasar built a lot of in-house custom built 3D rendering of the satellites in space and real time mapping of all the satellite RF transmission in space.

“At Quasar we are passionate about building user centric customer driven software services, and take user experience and overall customer experience to a whole new different level in today’s space technologies ,” said Karanth.

Quasar Satellite Technologies identified the extremely wide bandwidth, high sensitivity, and all sky visibility applied in the field of radio astronomy can be used to solve for a lot of space domain awareness needs with the growing number of satellites in space today.

Ridley explained these findings are the company’s heritage, making its phased array system different as it can take snapshots of the entire sky simultaneously offering real time operational intelligence of all satellite based activities in space whist offering other features such as using multibeam beams to communicate with the satellites in space.

The resources involved in digitizing the phased array systems involves complex and high-speed computers.

Ridley explained due to the speed in which the antenna is digitized, Quasar uses special computing hardware matrix to process at terabit speeds: “We use very specialised high-speed compute on a chip capability much like what you would see in advanced satellites and other military systems.”

“Because the array is really powerful, we need the software behind the arrays to be just as powerful in order to exploit its capability, there was nothing in the market, so we had to pretty much write it all from scratch,” said Ridley.

He added, “We’ve got a very special way of digitising the array to turn the RF signals into data very quickly, and a very novel way of cooling the antenna to make it extremely efficient.”

In addition, Karanth said Quasar leverages both GPU resources and cloud computing resources including both private and public cloud for the array beamforming and ground station stack.

Quasar’s beginnings

Quasar Satellite Technologies is guided by foundational principles centred on free and open access to space for all, ensuring safety and fairness in the realm of satellite communication and space domain awareness.

Quasar has a very innovative design, drawing on a rich history of knowledge, research, and experience from the Australia’s national science agency, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

Karanth explained Quasar has a legendary DNA, with its phased array technology built on inherited knowledge, years of core engineering and innovation from CSIRO.

“What we have done is built all the software around it to take on the legendary phased array DNA and bring an unprecedented space defence technology to market,” said Karanth.

Quasar’s first generation was built in conjunction with CSIRO, Karanth explained the influence from CSIRO in developing Quasar technologies was immense.

“We’re learning from the best in the industry, not just in Australia, but CSIRO is a global leader in RF technology.”

Quasar’s phased array Generation 2 onwards will be solely developed by Quasar systems, however Karanth explained they will continue to share best practice with CSIRO, including engineering learnings, lessons learned and RF technology innovations roadmap.

Karanth said, “Quasar is in the prime position to walk in the tall shoes of CSIRO RF engineers.”

Evolution of Quasar’s advanced phased array system

Quasar Satellite Technologies has an ambitious vision for the future of satellite communications and space domain awareness.

The initial challenge Quasar faced was the creation of the first generation phased array system, which required creating the technology to validate the core capabilities of multi-beam communication.

Karanth said, “Quasar phased array talks to hundreds of satellites at any given point in time, that’s a technology that’s never been proved before, in addition to this Quasar also provides RF Intelligence data services”.

The RF characterisation by the phased array enabled Quasar to identify and analyse anomalies and uncorrelated satellite tracks in real time offering an unprecedented operational capability that provides a pulse of all the satellite activities in space.

“The simultaneous multi beam communications and all sky RF mapping are world’s first capabilities that we have demonstrated successfully with our testing,” said Karanth.

Moving forwards to Generation two and beyond, the Quasar focus shifts to showcasing the scale and speed at which they can manufacture phases array systems.

Karanth explained from a company perspective, the next major challenge is to ensure the manufacturability of Quasar designs through optimised manufacturing processes.

The aim it to deliver phased arrays efficiently and at scale that meets the needs of both defence and commercial sectors.

“The next big mountain to move for us is to definitely focus on optimised design for manufacturing and deliver our phased arrays at a speed and scale that it’s palatable for both defence as well as commercial communities,” said Karanth.

Application across industries

Quasar Satellite Technologies has been designed with dual-use capabilities, catering to a range of applications inherent to the satellite industries.

Ridley said, “We designed it to be dual use, in general the satellite industry is dual use by nature, including defence and commercial operators, using satellites and ground stations.”

The versatility enables Quasar to serve specific use cases exceptionally well: “There’s some very specific use cases for us that our technology applies very well for,” said Ridley.

In addition to satellite communications, Quasar technology excels in space domain awareness.

This involves mapping activities in the sky, monitoring potential collisions, identifying interference, anomalies, uncorrelated tracks and ensuring compliance.

Ridley said, “We provide a level of visibility of what’s going on in the sky that’s never been seen before.”

Quasar’s advanced phased array system provide unprecedent visibility into space activities, which is invaluable for defence purposes and is highly sought after by Australian and US allies.

“Our phased array is really useful to the Australia and US allies for defence purposes,” said Ridley.

Pairing Quasars satellite communications and space domain awareness offers significant insights and capabilities to stakeholders in defence and commercial sectors.

The dual-use approach underscores the company’s commitment to advancing innovation and making space more accessible, secure and sustainable.

Given the power of the technology Quasar is conscious and limited to who has access to the technology.

Ridley said, “because it’s such a powerful technology, we can’t share it with everyone and so the technology will only be shared with the five eyes, The Quad and AUKUS.”

He added, “That’s the limit for which will air technology to manifest itself.”

Recently Quasar Satellite Technologies was selected by the US Space Force to participate in the catalyst accelerated program in Colorado Springs.

The company is one of seven selected for the program which will advance the ability for technology companies to become involved in the US nation defence ecosystem.

As the only international selected company Ridley said this provides creditability to the significance of Quasar’s technology.

He also noted the impact this has on Australian technology: “it is a great push for Australian Technology and shows the nation is up there with the best,” said Ridley.

Karanth added Quasar prides itself on innovation and believes Quasar has proven this with the catalyse accelerator selection.

“It’s not just a recognition of Quasar, but also validation of the current geopolitical environment, and what our technology is capable of providing in the current environment,” said Karanth.

Free and open space

Built on the value of creating free and open space, Quasar is focused on multibeam capability and space domain awareness to reflect the company’s commitment to making space a secure environment.

This includes navigating challenges presented by non-compliance, Ridley said, “not everyone is playing by the rules.”

Quasar’s values aligned with values shared by the five eyes nations, an intelligence alliance composed of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and we believe in prioritising monitoring and measurement over control.

Quasar aims not to dominate the satellite industry but to serve as custodians ensuring equitable play among stakeholders.

Ridley said, “We’re not going to take over the satellite world, there is plenty of big players for that, rather we’re one of the sheriffs to make sure everyone has a fair play.”

Karanth added Quasar is protecting shared access to space: “This is what we aim to do and want to do,” Whilst also solving for the problem of congestion and contestation in space.

The user interface and experience

Quasar Technologies has highly prioritised user interface (UI), user experience (UX) and customer experience (CX), recognising the importance of delivering information and insights efficiently.

By integrating human-centered design (HCD) principles into the space technology, Quasar ensure that users receive relevant information intuitively and just in time,

Karanth explained Quasar is bringing HCD culture into space technologies, a process that involves building data and services centred around the end users.

“In our work at Quasar, we’re taking our initial steps to incorporate customer experience (CX) and user experience (UX) principles into our product design. Space data is inherently complex, but through Human-Centered Design (HCD) principles, we aim to simplify it. Our focus is on creating products and services that are centered around our users, ensuring they are fit for operational purposes. By doing so, we make this sophisticated data more accessible and effective for those who rely on it, enhancing their ability to interact with and benefit from our technologies.

The Quasar interface design strategy is persona-based, delivering information according to user needs and preferences.

For instance, operators such as the Australian or US Space force receive real-time intelligence based on their operation requirements.

A tiered approach ensures that users receive the right level of information, whether that is raw data, processes insight, or actional intelligence, Quasar streamlines the process for efficient decision-making.

Challenges in deep tech

The challenges Quasar Satellite Technologies experience include fundraising, talent acquisition, supply chain management and regulatory compliance.

Ridley highlighted the dual challenge of fund raising, particularly in the start-up landscape, expressing the difficulty with talent acquisition, given the competitiveness of space technology and the sought after specific skills.

“Funding is a very difficult market for today’s tech start-ups all around the world,” said Ridley.

Rashmi emphasised the hurdles associated with speed and scale in the start-up ecosystem, expressing, the delay with supply chains constraints and long led times, delaying product innovation.

Addressing regulatory complexities is vital for Quasars continued success, Rashmi explained with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Quasar has rules and regulations in where they can procure and where they cannot.

“Being in Australia brings benefits and challenges,” said Rashmi.

The path forward

Despite the significant advancements already achieved by Quasar, the company is continuously working to expand its development and product offerings.

Quasar Satellite Technologies is developing its own AI and machine learning engine for real-time anomaly detection for space defence operations.

This technology will be crucial in providing actionable insight amongst the dynamic and complex environment of defence surveillance systems.

Ridley said, “we need to provide alerts for events, so we can identify when something’s different or not right.”

He added in defence, where various systems such as radar and optical are deployed on the ground and in the air, the challenge lie in quickly identifying and responding to critical events,

The automation will help transform defence operations, streamlining response capabilities and ensuring effective surveillance, particularly in rapidly evolving situations.

Ridley believes in the future, amongst the space satellite industry, organisations that provide information will need to start working with other vendors and start teaming together.

“It can be overwhelming for defence organisations, with so many different providers so I think we will end up collaborating with radar, optical and other sensor providers to work together to build a 360 degree view of space based activities ” said Ridley.

“The richer the information we can provide to defence communities, the more useful it is.”