Compressed air is a critical utility in manufacturing, yet many facilities operate without real-time visibility into compressor performance.

Considering that energy costs account for nearly 75 per cent of a compressor’s lifecycle cost, optimising performance is essential for improving profitability and uptime.

ELGi’s AIR~ALERT is a remote compressed air monitoring system designed to convert operational data into actionable insights.

The system securely collects performance data directly from the compressor controller and transmits it in encrypted form to dedicated cloud servers. Parameters such as discharge pressure, oil temperature, load/unload hours, VFD speed, and total running hours are continuously monitored.

Structured data analysis enables plant managers to optimise pressure bands, identify inefficiencies, detect abnormal operating conditions, and improve overall system performance.

AIR~ALERT also supports informed decision-making when selecting variable frequency drives (VFDs) and helps identify potential compressed air leaks – unlocking energy savings of up to 30 per cent.

Beyond efficiency, the system enhances reliability. Predictive alerts and early fault detection allow maintenance teams to plan service interventions in advance, reducing unplanned downtime and avoiding costly disruptions. Automated service reminders eliminate manual logging and improve maintenance scheduling accuracy.

Accessible via PC, laptop, or smartphone, AIR~ALERT provides 24/7 remote visibility through an intuitive dashboard featuring trend graphs, fault notifications, and monthly performance summaries.

By combining secure data acquisition, intelligent analytics, and predictive maintenance capabilities, ELGi AIR~ALERT enables manufacturers to enhance energy efficiency, improve uptime, and move towards data-driven asset management in modern production environments.