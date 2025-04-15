Training that delivers: How Komatsu training academy is driving real-world results for Industry

Image: Komatsu

Komatsu Training Academy (KTA) is in response to skills shortages that continue to affect productivity across manufacturing and heavy industry, with many businesses shifting from reactive to proactive workforce development.

For companies looking to stay competitive, this means moving beyond compliance training to a model that delivers measurable gains in safety, performance, and retention.

Real impact, measurable outcomes

Komatsu Training Academy (KTA) is helping businesses achieve exactly that. From reducing machine downtime to improving safety KPIs and team productivity, structured workforce training is delivering tangible ROI across operations.

With a focus on practical outcomes, KTA works closely with businesses to identify skill gaps, build technical capability, and develop confident, job-ready professionals who contribute to safer, more efficient worksites.

Tailored for modern manufacturing

KTA continues to evolve its training programs to meet the needs of today’s advanced manufacturing environments. Whether it’s upskilling maintenance teams to handle the latest diagnostics tech, or preparing operators for smart machinery integration, KTA offers flexible, modular programs that match the pace of change.

And with delivery options that include online learning, on-site training, and sessions at high-tech training centres in Brisbane and Perth, businesses can access training that works around their operations—not the other way around.

Lifelong learning: From trainees to leaders

Beyond technical skills, KTA’s programs also foster career progression—helping entry-level staff transition into leadership, supervision, and technical specialist roles. For businesses, that means stronger succession planning and better talent retention.

“Training should be a growth strategy, not just a compliance requirement,” says Bridget van Herk, National Training Manager at Komatsu. “We’re helping businesses build a workforce that can lead with confidence—not just today, but five, ten years from now.”

Ready to see the results for yourself?

To explore how Komatsu Training Academy can help your business reduce downtime, increase safety, and strengthen your workforce from the ground up, visit komatsu.com.au or call 1300 566 287.