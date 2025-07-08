Train manufacturing program to boost jobs in QLD

Image: MaxSafaniuk/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Train Manufacturing Program (QTMP) is being revitalised by the State Government, with a major recruitment drive offering around 300 new jobs, including 200 trade and 100 professional roles.

Expressions of interest are now open via Downer’s website, as part of the staged workforce mobilisation plan for the Torbanlea train manufacturing facility, located in the Fraser Coast region.

Full workforce mobilisation is expected throughout 2026 as manufacturing ramps up.

The QTMP is set to see 65 new six-car passenger trains constructed at the purpose-built facility.

The first trains are expected to enter passenger service in 2027, with the remainder to be completed by 2032, in time for the Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The initiative forms part of the 2025–26 state budget, which commits $4.8 billion to secure the future of the program and protect local manufacturing jobs in Maryborough.

“This recruitment drive marks a critical turning point for the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program under the Crisafulli Government, creating hundreds of skilled jobs in the Maryborough region,” Last said.

“The jobs spree includes a staged recruitment plan, with workers to be brought on in structured intakes as manufacturing at the Torbanlea facility scales up.

“Over the next year, Downer will be looking for boilermakers, mechanics, electricians, fabricators, painters and more – close to 200 trade jobs in total – so my message to tradies is get your CV ready.”

Last added that construction at the Torbanlea site was progressing rapidly, with roofing and structural works completed and internal fit-out underway.

Member for Maryborough John Barounis said the recruitment drive represents a major opportunity for the Fraser Coast community.

“These aren’t just jobs – they’re real career pathways for locals, with apprenticeship opportunities for young people,” Barounis said.

“Locals will be among the first through the door when recruitment begins, exactly how it should be. Labor promised so much yet delivered so little. Only the Crisafulli Government is serious about a real future for Maryborough’s manufacturing sector.”