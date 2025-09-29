Colin Wells of Robotic Automation™ reflects on nearly 40 years of industry experience and how lessons learned are guiding the company’s future.

In 1988, after his first 10 years in the robotics industry in Europe and Australia, now group managing director Colin Wells founded his own company, Robotic Automation. The experienced team now design, supply, and integrate advanced automation and robotic systems in Australia – including turnkey robotic cells for palletising, welding, materials handling, and AGV and AMR mobile robots. The company’s solutions have helped thousands of local manufacturers in sectors like food and beverage, packaging, logistics, and heavy industry to improve safety, reduce operational costs, and boost productivity.

Reflecting on Robotic Automation’s role in a rapidly evolving industry, Wells said the company has thrived by staying true to its core strengths.

“One of the most enduring lessons we’ve learned over nearly four decades is that our greatest successes have come from leveraging our core expertise – understanding our strengths, refining our capabilities, and delivering consistent value to our clients,” said Wells.

While Robotic Automation explores new markets and technologies, it does so cautiously, as the temptation to chase trends or adopt emerging tools without proper evaluation can lead to costly detours and damaged relationships. The most recent example of this being the misinformation leading the introduction of Cobots. This honest approach has been key to both sustainability and building client trust.

“We’ve found that progress comes from a balanced approach: staying grounded in proven knowledge while remaining open to innovation – but only after rigorous assessment,” Wells said. “This philosophy has helped us grow sustainably, build trust with our partners, and stay resilient through industry shifts.”

Equally important is the company’s willingness to turn down projects it believes are not sustainable. However, Wells said when a commitment is made, delivery is essential.

“When you have committed to achieve a result then you had better deliver it, even at considerable cost– as it’s your reputation that’s on the line,” he said.

Trends shaping robotics and automation

Wells believes evolving customer needs and new technologies will continue to shape the future of robotic and automated systems. He recalled how, when Robotic Automation started in 1988, there were very few off-the-shelf options available. Anything the company needed to add or use to build a robotics-based system for a client, it had to design and make itself.

“This was tough, expensive, and therefore very risky – but no other options were available,” he said. “The robots available back then were not as friendly and nowhere near as smart or flexible as they are today.”

Now, the variety and sophistication of robotics technology is far greater, making it unnecessary to use unproven tools when more affordable, proven options are available. Yet despite that, Wells said clients still require guidance to select the right system and keep up with trends such as machine learning, flexible automation, energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Examples include AI-driven capabilities like machine learning through Yaskawa’s MOTOMAN NEXT. Adaptive robots equipped with AI use sensors and cameras to perceive situations, adapt, and complete tasks autonomously,” he said. “Sustainability goals are also key, demonstrated by systems like MOTOMAN Yaskawa Energy Recovery, which enables robots to feed kinetic braking energy back into the grid.”

“Clients also need to keep driving industries like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, warehousing, and agriculture in the front of their minds.”

Wells emphasised that combining different robotic technologies – such as those mentioned above – will be essential to the competitiveness of Australian manufacturing. Flexibility, he said, is the foundation of the industry’s future.

“In the not-too-distant future, AGVs, AMRs, conventional robots and cobots will just be known as automation,” Wells said. “No need to explain their differences – they are all just automation tools.”

Wells also believes that automation must not only be flexible, but simple to use, and applied within its limitations.

“We have an old saying – ‘don’t ask the robot to make the tea as well’ – which is when we believe we are asking too much from the robot. That inevitably results in lower output as the system is forever being edited to accommodate, instead of working and reducing the clients’ costs” he said.

Overcoming challenges to prosper in the future

The robotics and automation industry has had its fair share of challenges, often in the form of misconceptions and a lack of adequate support. According to Wells, many clients still misunderstand what robots, AGVs, AMRs, and cobots can and cannot do. This reality is often professionally overcome by the company’s long history of proven experience that can’t be brought to the table elsewhere.

“If Robotic Automation is apprehensive about supporting an unviable project, it’s for good reason, and we can often knowledgeably guide our customers to a more effective and efficient solution,” he said.

Another challenge facing Australian industry, according to Wells, is the lack of meaningful government support, particularly in research and development, where emerging consulting firms seem to be more prevalent each year, siphoning what little governmental initiatives remain for little return.

“While there is much talk of driving industry back to Australia, there are still very few initiatives actually being offered,” he said.

Wells believes this must change for Australia to compete and allow technologies like robotics to help local manufacturing thrive again. He said automation will be crucial to reviving Australian industry in the face of labour shortages, rising costs, and a growing need for efficiency.

“Many industries that were lost to offshore production can only be brought back if we embrace automation at scale,” he said. “Automation offers a way to rebuild smarter – enabling high-quality, cost-effective, flexible production while remaining globally competitive.”

Looking ahead, Wells believes robotics will become not just a tool, but a vital component of national industry strategy.

“Without it, reshoring and revitalising Australian industry simply won’t be viable,” he concluded.