Trade mission including manufacturers kicks off in NSW

The NSW Government is continuing work to safeguard the future of regional New South Wales, with a three-day international trade mission commencing in the South Coast showcasing all the region has to offer.

International delegates from 13 countries are attending the South Coast trade mission, which will focus on the region’s emerging industries which present investment, trade and industry development opportunities.

“As well as the South Coast of NSW being a stunningly beautiful place to visit, the region is a hub of opportunity and has so much to offer in terms of established and emerging industries,” said minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty.

“This trade mission is putting regional NSW front and centre for global investors to help us open the door to new opportunities, create jobs, and drive growth in our regions.”

As the state’s economy grows and changes into the future, building enduring partnerships with international investors and exploring new opportunities for local industries in global markets is vital.

This mission will give the delegates a firsthand experience of the innovation, trade, investment and collaboration opportunities regional New South Wales has to offer.

Representatives from Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are visiting Eden, Merimbula, Bega, Moruya, Broulee and Batemans Bay.

The trip included meeting with local industry leaders such as the Alkath Group, Bega Cheese, Broulee Brewery, Australia’s Oyster Coast, and Sea Urchin Harvest.

Delegates will learn more about how South Coast businesses such as Recycling Technologies Group in Eden are reducing landfill from metal and timber manufacturing by turning the waste into a new, viable energy source.

They will also have the chance to soak up the scenery and learn more about the rich Aboriginal heritage of Killalea Regional Park, Jigamy Farm and Snug Cove.

The trade mission is part of the NSW Government’s Regional Investment Activation Program, which aims to drive growth, create jobs, and promote investment in regional NSW.

To date, the initiative has supported five trade missions in NSW in regional locations such as the Hunter, Riverina and Central West.