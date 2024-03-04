Toyota delivering first locally assembled hydrogen generator to Thiess

Image: Toyota Australia

Toyota Australia has announced Thiess is set to be the first customer to take delivery of its locally-assembled EODev GEH2 hydrogen fuel cell stationary power generator.

Toyota Australia president and chief executive officer Matthew Callachor made the announcement at a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first GEH2 generator assembled at the company’s site at Altona in Victoria.

The 110kVA GEH2 power generator has been designed by EODev (Energy Observer Developments), a leading French company specialised in hydrogen solutions, with the support of Toyota Motor Europe and uses the same Toyota Fuel Cell System that powers the Mirai FCEV.

In October 2023, Toyota Australia announced it was partnering with EODev to assemble the generators at Altona and make them available through its local retail partner Blue Diamond Machinery (BDM). It will also export units to New Zealand with Toyota New Zealand acting as the distributor in that market.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Callachor said, “This is a great day for us at Toyota and all of our like-minded partners that have brought this important project to fruition as we aim to help drive towards a more sustainable future.”

Toyota has invested $3.27m in its facility at Altona to assemble up to 100 GEH2 generators over the next three years and aims to produce 28 in 2024 for customers largely in the mining, construction and events sectors.

“We are firmly committed to growing, and investing in, the hydrogen economy here in Australia and I’m particularly pleased that Thiess is set to become our first customer for this innovative hydrogen fuel cell generator,” said Callachor

Thiess Group executive – assets, autonomy and digital, Ramesh Liyanage said “We’re pleased at the prospect of being the first customer to take the locally-assembled hydrogen fuel cell generator unit and are excited to be partnering with Toyota once again, this time on cutting-edge technology that has the power to shape a more sustainable future for the world. ”

The GEH2 power generator can also be used to provide emergency backup power for hospitals, commercial buildings and anywhere where stable power supply is required.