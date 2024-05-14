Towards a common goal: Emily van Egmond on levelling the playing field in sport and construction

Image: Coates Australia

Australian sport is undergoing a remarkable evolution, breaking through traditional gender barriers, and creating opportunities for women to shine. Can construction do the same?

Coates Ambassador and Australian professional footballer Emily van Egmond shares her insights into the lessons women in construction can learn from women in sport.

Matildas star Emily van Egmond shares Coates’ passion for empowering women. The company’s new ‘See It. Be It.’ initiative not only shines the spotlight on some of its amazing female employees, but also aligns with Emily’s belief in the importance of role models.

“Role models can help young women set and achieve their goals, often modelling the type of behaviour required to reach their goal, even if it’s in a totally different field,” said van Egmond

Despite the lack of high-profile female footballers growing up – the men’s game dominated the airwaves so she aspired to play like Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard.

Emily said she was blessed with a supportive network in her corner.

“I was lucky to have so many good role models around me as a young player – keeping me humble and keeping my dream alive.

Which is why it’s important for me to now give back to young girls who are really wanting to be that next professional footballer and live their dream,” said van Egmond.

But what makes a good role model? Emily suggests they should be inspiring and motivational.

“Good role models make the impossible seem possible.

“I’m passionate about supporting women and showing them what is possible when you work hard, stay focused on your goals, accept feedback to continuously improve, remain open-minded, and be a good teammate.

“These are all important qualities that lead to success, on or off the field,” said van Egmond.

But even role models need their own leaders, and vice versa. Whether in a sporting or construction context, role models don’t have to be heads of departments, captains, or coaches. They can be close friends, colleagues, or teammates who have already achieved certain goals. So how do leaders create a culture that enables people from all levels to step up and inspire others?

“Leaders play an important role in creating an environment where everyone can thrive and become their best, striving to achieve their personal goals, as well as the team’s goals.

“Each team member should feel like they’re being recognised for their contribution and are given the opportunity to develop personally and professionally. Whether you are in a workplace, or a professional athlete like me, the same approach applies. We all need the same support and encouragement to realise our full potential,” said van Egmond.

Cracking into male-dominated industries