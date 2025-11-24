Australian farmers work in some of the harshest conditions on earth. Motion supports them with premium belt drive solutions from Gates – designed to endure dust, heat, heavy loads, and long hours in the field.

When the pressure’s on during harvest season, a belt failure can bring everything to a standstill. That’s why more and more Australian farmers are turning to Motion for proven belt drive solutions that deliver under pressure – particularly Gates specialty agricultural belts.

Gates is a global leader in agricultural power transmission, and their belts are engineered to meet the brutal demands of Australian agriculture. The Gates Agri range is purpose-built for high-torque equipment like combine harvesters, balers, and tillage machines. These belts use specially formulated elastomers and aramid tensile cords to resist heat, shock loads, and abrasive debris – common causes of premature wear and slippage in farm gear. For farmers, that means fewer replacements, less downtime, and peace of mind when uptime is critical.

But Gates is just one of many high-performance options Motion brings to the table. With a vast inventory that covers legacy parts, OEM replacements, and specialist belts, Motion supports every corner of the agricultural sector. Motion’s national footprint and in-branch expertise means farmers get fast answers – and the right parts – the first time …

To continue reading this article, click here.