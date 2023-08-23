Titomic continues to expand in Europe

Cold spray additive company Titomic has announced the receipt of a purchase order from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces for a D523 low-pressure cold spray system.

The sale was made to the ministry for EUR 58,379 (AUD 99,168) which purchased the D523 on behalf of the Fleet Support Services of the Navy Nationale (French Navy).

It is expected that the D523 system is to be used for the French Navy’s fleet sustainment and maintenance, specifically to prevent corrosion, restore worn surfaces, and restore part geometries in situ, allowing for faster, more cost-effective maintenance.

The sale highlights Titomic’s significant entry into the European defence industry, demonstrating growing relevance in the maritime domain. The sale not only establishes a compelling precedent for other navies globally but also reinforces the notion that such ventures hold considerable promise on the international scale.

Managing Director of Titomic Herbert Koeck commented on the announcement.

“This strategic entry into the European defence sector sets the stage for potential growth and collaboration and provides a further platform to demonstrate Titomic’s innovative technology in the European defence industry,” he noted.