Titans NRLW team backing Women in Manufacturing to inspire young apprentices

The Gold Coast Titans women’s team have rallied behind the Queensland Government’s Women in Manufacturing Strategy as part of a new sponsorship aimed at attracting women to the industry.

The strategy was first launched in March 2023 to attract and retain women in the manufacturing industry – with a particular focus on increasing participation in male dominated roles.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher, recently praised the recent partnership.

“A partnership with the Titans Women’s Rugby League Team, just makes sense. This is a fantastic opportunity to share lessons from succeeding in traditionally male dominated fields.” he said.

Titans CEO, Steve Mitchell, expressed excitement for the new partnership.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Queensland Government in a program that is aligned in values and objectives, with both organisations striving to achieve greater opportunities for women, in work and in sport.” he said.

The new partnership aims to promote the Women in Manufacturing Mentoring Program and online resources like the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Toolkit.

The Mentoring Program is designed in collaboration with Ai Group, which aims to help young women in school and new entrants in the manufacturing industry to build confidence, develop their careers, and expand their networks.

While the online resource aims to provide strategies to employers looking to diversify their workforce, improve resilience and reduce turnover.

Ai Group Queensland State Head, Dean Deighton, says that mentoring is a great strategy to attract and retain workers.

“We want women to know there is support available to help them find their path into manufacturing.” he said.

“We are rolling out a range of initiatives to welcome women into a career in this incredibly varied sector and it is proven that mentoring is a great strategy to improve attraction and retention rates.”