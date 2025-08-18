Tindo unveils new Walara solar panels

Image: Tindo Solar

Australian solar manufacturer Tindo has released its latest generation of panels, reintroducing all-black solar options to the market and setting new benchmarks for rooftop performance.

The company’s new ‘Walara’ N-type series includes a 440W standard panel and a 475W all-black model, both of which are Clean Energy Council certified. According to Tindo, these are the most powerful rooftop solar panels ever produced in Australia, surpassed only by the firm’s own 575W utility-scale product.

The Walara panels feature a reinforced structural frame to provide greater durability and protection for solar cells. They also incorporate larger cells and an increase in busbars from 10 to 16, improving efficiency.

Chief executive officer Richard Petterson said the development combined in-house engineering and R&D with customer feedback and collaboration with research teams and global suppliers.

“We service the premium solar panel market, which means our design and engineering teams have built the best reliability, efficiency and durability into these Walara panels,” Petterson said.

“The development of the two latest panels in the Walara series is a direct reflection of the feedback shared by our customers.”

The products have undergone independent testing for resilience against cyclone conditions, hail, damp heat and temperatures from -40˚ to 85˚ Celsius. They also pass through a seven-point “Zero-Defect” manufacturing process that has delivered a failure rate of 1 in 200,000 – around 200 times better than the industry average.

Petterson said continuous innovation was central to Tindo’s approach.

“In Kaurna Warra, the language of the Adelaide Plains traditional owners, Walara means ‘intelligent’, ‘smart’ and ‘bright’,” he said.

“That’s what we set out to design and manufacture, and I’m proud of what the Tindo team has achieved.”

The 440W panel is now available through Tindo’s distribution partners, while the 475W all-black model will be released in September.